'Last Man Standing' Season 9 will be its last, set to premiere in January

Tim Allen’s smash hit comedy “Last Man Standing” will end after its upcoming ninth season.

FOX confirmed the news on Wednesday that Season 9, which is set to premiere in January, will be the final outing for the Baxter family after the network snatched the show up from ABC for the final three seasons.

“I’ve been one lucky dude to have been part of ‘Last Man Standing,’” Allen remarked in a press release. “I so appreciate the incredible support from our fans over this near decade of work. As we approach the ninth season, I just admire and feel grateful for all the hard work our wonderful cast and crew have done. We had all considered to end the show after last season, but together with FOX, we decided to add a year so we could produce a full season to create the gentle and fun goodbye. I'm looking forward to a memorable and hilarious final season.”

Production on Season 8 was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic just before the final episode, meaning that its season finale that aired was originally conceived as the penultimate episode of the Season 8.

The show follows the exploits of successful family-man Mike Baxter (Allen) as he navigates life as a particularly macho man who is also a married father of three adult daughters.

“It has been an honor to be home for Tim Allen and ‘Last Man Standing,’ said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for FOX Entertainment. “Millions of families have long enjoyed the show because, perhaps, they see themselves in the Baxters. The loyal affection they’ve shown proves just how much this series has meant to them. On behalf of everyone at FOX, a big, big thank you to ‘Last Man Standing’s’ brilliant cast, led by Tim, Nancy and Hector, as well as its writers and crew, headed by showrunner Kevin Abbott. We’ll be rooting them on throughout the season as they conclude what has been an impressive run.”

Although an official release date has not yet been announced, when the show airs its final episode, “LMS” will have run an impressive 194 episodes in total.

After switching to FOX, the show found renewed success. The network reports that it was the most-watched Friday regular comedy telecast in 15 years.