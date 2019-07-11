Larry Gatlin on how he's helping military families by selling sneakers

Larry, Steve, and Rudy Gatlin, aka The Gatlin Brothers, are always thinking about how they can use their platform to help those in need, especially military families.

Fox News spoke with country music artist Larry about their partnership with Newton Running to debut a new running/walking shoe where part of the proceeds will go to the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS).

"The national non-profit organization provides peer-based emotional support, grief and trauma resources, seminars, camps for kids, casework assistance and a 24/7 helpline. All resources and services are provided at no cost to military survivors," a press release announced.

LARRY GATLIN REVEALS HE INSPIRED KRIS KRISTOFFERSON'S 'SPIRITUAL JOURNEY'

The sneakers are manufactured and designed by the Boulder, Colorado-based running company and feature red, white and blue colors. Plus, every pair is embedded with the Gatlin Brothers and TAPS logos.

"The money raised will go towards counseling and to get these people the help they need after such a tragic loss," Larry told Fox News. "We are honored to be part of this." The shoe retails for $150.00 with Newton Running donating $50.00 of each purchase to TAPS.

Gatlin also supports TAPS by participating in their golf tournament, he's appeared at their convention to help raise money, and perform overseas for vets. "I'm not a veteran but my 92-year-old daddy was," he revealed. "But [working on the sneakers] is how we've tried to do our part."

"I have all these wonderful things in my life because of veterans and people fighting for our freedoms -- speech, religion -- we have to be grateful," Gatlin added. "Those men and women died so we can speak our minds."

LARRY GATLIN: ELVIS AND ME -- MEMORIES OF THE KING AND I

"For 25 years TAPS has provided support for more than 85,000 loved ones and caregivers whose families have made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we all enjoy," explained Bonnie Carroll, TAPS Founder and President.

"We have enjoyed a long friendship with the Gatlin Brothers who have always given generously of their time and talent to our families. And, we are so excited that we can now welcome Newton Running to the TAPS Family."

"At Newton Running we are delighted to be partnering with the Gatlin Brothers on this special edition running/walking shoe to benefit TAPS," added Newton Running Co-Founder Jerry Lee.

"We believe that every great cause begins with movement. This project holds a special place in our hearts as we deeply value all those who have served our country and their families."