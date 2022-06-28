Travis Barker reportedly hospitalized in Los Angeles, his daughter asks for prayers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Travis Barker was reportedly hospitalized on Tuesday and had his wife Kourtney Kardashian was by his side.

According to TMZ, the Blink 182 drummer was taken to West Hills Hospital for a health issue that seems serious. His daughter, Alabama Barker, took to her Instagram story to ask for prayers on Tuesday.

"Please send your prayers," she wrote on top of a black screen. Travis took to Twitter on earlier on Tuesday and wrote "God save me."

Although the exact reason why Barker was hospitalized is unclear, fans on social media pointed out that Barker’s tweet is a song title written by his close friend Machine Gun Kelly.

According to the outlet, medical staff at West Hills Hospital advised that Barker needed additional care, and he was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center via ambulance.

The couple recently tied the knot in a lavish wedding in Portofino with family and friends. On May 15, the duo legally married in California after having a "practice wedding" in Las Vegas in April.

Barker’s children, Alabama, Landon and Atiana were in Italy as well as Kardashian’s children, Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Kardashian and Barker got engaged in October 2021. The musician popped the question on Oct. 17 as the sun was setting on the beach in Montecito, California. Kim, their other sister Khloe and their mom Kris Jenner were on hand to surprise Kardashian after the proposal.

The Poosh founder shared the news on Instagram, posting a pair of photos that show her and her new fiancé on the beach surrounded by what appears to be a giant decorative heart made of roses along with candles.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.