‘Landman’ star Ali Larter gets unexpected praise and ‘bada--’ compliment from Hollywood icon

Ali Larter didn't expect Martha Stewart to be a fan.

Larter revealed she experienced a chance encounter with Stewart that caught her by surprise during a recent appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

Larter recalled enjoying dinner at the Polo Lounge with her family in New York City when the surreal moment involving Stewart occurred.

"There's a vibe happening," Larter explained to Meyers. "And this woman across the room catches my eye. And she has kind of like this twinkle. And she's looking at me. And I'm clocking her. And Martha Stewart starts walking straight at me, OK?"

"And I'm going, ‘Oh my gosh, is that Martha?’ She comes up to the table in this huge white fur, like this bold — she's like a lioness," she added. "And she looks at me, and she goes, 'I wait until 12:01 every Sunday to watch your show."

"And then she looks at Vivienne, and she goes, ‘Your mother is a bada--.’"

The compliment took Larter by surprise.

"We were just like all enamored in this surreal moment of Martha Stewart, who I love," she explained. "Who's like the queen, the icon, and she's a ‘Landman’ fan."

Larter stars in the Taylor Sheridan series as Angela, the wife of Billy Bob Thornton's character. The show is based on the podcast "Boomtown."

"Landman" chronicles the Permian Basin oil boom in West Texas that took place in the early 2010s, fueled by advances in oil drilling technology. At the center of the show is Thornton's character, Tommy Norris. Thornton portrays a "landman," a crisis manager working for an oil company called M-Tex.

"Landman" is filmed in Texas, and Larter noted that sometimes things go wrong on set.

"We had a scene this season where it was like, it's the end of the day. You know, we have a huge crew, it's high pressure," she told Meyers. "And we are rushing to get this shot. And it's supposed to be one of those epic Texas sunsets where the egg drops. So I'm standing there in this wide open field, barefoot, jean shorts, and they're rushing, rushing, rushing. And I hear, ‘Action!’ And I'm standing there, and looking out at the horses. And all of a sudden, I feel something crawling between my toes. And I look down, and there are fire ants biting my toes!"

Larter chose to "lean into it" and completed the scene despite the fire ants biting at her feet.

"And all of a sudden, I hear 'Cut!' And Stephen Kay, our director, runs up, and he's like, 'Ali, you were so emotional. You were so connected.' And I'm, like, I'm crying because I was getting bit by fire ants. And I was scared they were going to yell at me because they weren't going to get the shot."

