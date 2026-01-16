Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

TV

‘Landman’ star Ali Larter gets unexpected praise and ‘bada--’ compliment from Hollywood icon

Martha Stewart told Ali Larter she waits until 12:01 every Sunday to watch the Taylor Sheridan series 'Landman'

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
close
'Landman' star Ali Larter poses on Critics Choice Awards red carpet Video

'Landman' star Ali Larter poses on Critics Choice Awards red carpet

Ali Larter attended the Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 4 in Santa Monica, Calif.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ali Larter didn't expect Martha Stewart to be a fan.

Larter revealed she experienced a chance encounter with Stewart that caught her by surprise during a recent appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

Larter recalled enjoying dinner at the Polo Lounge with her family in New York City when the surreal moment involving Stewart occurred.

"There's a vibe happening," Larter explained to Meyers. "And this woman across the room catches my eye. And she has kind of like this twinkle. And she's looking at me. And I'm clocking her. And Martha Stewart starts walking straight at me, OK?"

'LANDMAN' STAR ANDY GARCIA SAYS 'MAVERICK' TAYLOR SHERIDAN HAS REFRESHING APPROACH TO HOLLYWOOD

Ali Larter sits for a TV interview

Ali Larter found out Martha Stewart was a big fan of "Landman" in a surprise encounter. (Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images)

"And I'm going, ‘Oh my gosh, is that Martha?’ She comes up to the table in this huge white fur, like this bold — she's like a lioness," she added. "And she looks at me, and she goes, 'I wait until 12:01 every Sunday to watch your show."

"And then she looks at Vivienne, and she goes, ‘Your mother is a bada--.’"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Ali Larter arrives at Seth Meyers wearing a black dress

Ali Larter recalled meeting Martha Stewart at the Polo Lounge in NYC. (Aeon/GC Images)

The compliment took Larter by surprise.

"We were just like all enamored in this surreal moment of Martha Stewart, who I love," she explained. "Who's like the queen, the icon, and she's a ‘Landman’ fan."

Larter stars in the Taylor Sheridan series as Angela, the wife of Billy Bob Thornton's character. The show is based on the podcast "Boomtown."

"Landman" chronicles the Permian Basin oil boom in West Texas that took place in the early 2010s, fueled by advances in oil drilling technology. At the center of the show is Thornton's character, Tommy Norris. Thornton portrays a "landman," a crisis manager working for an oil company called M-Tex.

Ali Larter walks the red carpet at the Critics Choice awards

Ali Larter said Martha Stewart called her a "bada--" in front of her daughter. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Billy Bob Thornton and Ali Larter in season 2 episode 1 of Landman.

Billy Bob Thornton and Ali Larter star together in "Landman." (Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

"Landman" is filmed in Texas, and Larter noted that sometimes things go wrong on set.

"We had a scene this season where it was like, it's the end of the day. You know, we have a huge crew, it's high pressure," she told Meyers. "And we are rushing to get this shot. And it's supposed to be one of those epic Texas sunsets where the egg drops. So I'm standing there in this wide open field, barefoot, jean shorts, and they're rushing, rushing, rushing. And I hear, ‘Action!’ And I'm standing there, and looking out at the horses. And all of a sudden, I feel something crawling between my toes. And I look down, and there are fire ants biting my toes!"

Larter chose to "lean into it" and completed the scene despite the fire ants biting at her feet.

"And all of a sudden, I hear 'Cut!' And Stephen Kay, our director, runs up, and he's like, 'Ali, you were so emotional. You were so connected.' And I'm, like, I'm crying because I was getting bit by fire ants. And I was scared they were going to yell at me because they weren't going to get the shot."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending

Close modal

Continue