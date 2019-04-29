Lance Bass reveals 'Brady Bunch' house renovation plans if he had winning bid

When the iconic "Brady Bunch" house came on the market last August, Lance Bass wasted no time and put an offer on the TV home, initially earning the winning bid. However, in a turn of events, the former *NSYNC member ultimately lost the iconic property to HGTV.

Looking back at that moment, Bass admitted to Fox News that it was "disappointing."

"That was a house I had been looking at for many years, and I was just waiting for it to come up, so when it did I was super excited to try to grab it," the 39-year-old explained. "We were told we got the house, but then 24 hours later they were like 'Oops. Sorry! We have someone that's come in and outbid you,' which you know didn't seem fair, but at least it was HGTV."

LANCE BASS LOSES BID TO BUY 'BRADY BUNCH' HOUSE

Although his offer didn't secure him the Brady family home — which exterior had appeared on the "Brady Bunch" series between September 1969 and March 1974 — Bass did have plans for the property.

"The last thing that I was going to do was knock it down," Bass revealed. "Ultimately, I want it to be a place that fans can enjoy."

"No fan has ever really been able to go inside the house," he continued. "They just go outside and take pictures out front, and inside the house, it looks nothing like the TV show, so what I would've done — and what I think they're doing on HGTV — is turning it back to that iconic house where it looks just like the TV show."

Once the reno was finished, Bass said he would have loved to turn it into an "event space."

"People could have their weddings there, their birthdays, and you hire a look-alike 'Brady' cast and throughout the party, they just do all of these iconic scenes that we remember. I think it just would be a really fun event space."

'PROPERTY BROTHERS' STAR JONATHAN SCOTT 'WOULD LOVE TO WORK' WITH LANCE BASS ON RENOVATING 'BRADY BUNCH' HOUSE

At the end of the day, Bass is just thankful that if it wasn't him with the winning bid, it was the home improvement and real estate network.

"I was really afraid that some developer was going to come in and knock down the house, and that's the main reason why I wanted to snag it because I wanted to make sure we were going to preserve the iconic Brady house."

For fans who were really hoping to see Bass renovate the home, all is not lost. The star revealed that he will still be involved "in a special way" — although, it's not producing.

'BRADY BUNCH' HOUSE SNIPED BY HGTV IN BIDDING WAR

"That's what I thought," Bass said of the reports he had signed on to produce the "Very Brady Renovation" series. "They did ask me to produce the show and then I guess that didn't happen but I got a nice consolation prize. They gave me my own Christmas special for HGTV that we just shot.

"I definitely will be involved with the 'Brady' house in a special way, which we will be announcing soon, so you will see me in that house," he teased.

Bass has long had a passion for design and home renovation, even remodeling his Los Angeles home with husband Michael Turchin. Asked if he would have made a career out of it, had he not found fame as a musician, Bass said probably not.

"I don't think I would have because I didn't realize that was even a possibility at a young age," he explained. "I wasn't even looking at that. I really started getting interested in that type of stuff when I really started buying my first homes. I just enjoy finding homes that need a little [help], and so that's what we do — everywhere we go, we always try to find something that needs a little help and we love to re-design it."

‘BRADY BUNCH' CAST DISCUSSES HGTV SERIES, ICONIC TV HOME RENOVATION: 'IT'S A WORK OF LOVE'

And his love for renovating homes has landed him the perfect partnership with Maytag. "I've been flipping homes for the last few years and with all of those, my husband and I get to put our hands in a lot of the design especially the appliances that we put in the kitchens — to me, that's the most important part ... so I love that [fellow *NSYNC band member Joey Fatone and I] are able to work with Maytag."

Not to mention, the appliance brand has launched a re-imagined version of the "It's gonna be May" meme, which of course is a nod to *NSYNC's 2000 hit, "It's Gonna Be Me," as part of its annual "May is Maytag Month" promotion.

"It's really funny," Bass admitted. "It's really cheeky and so on-brand for us. I think we were known for our humor also, so it's the perfect little combination there."