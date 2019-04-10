‘Brady Bunch’ cast discusses HGTV series, iconic TV home renovation: ‘It’s a work of love’

The castmates and TV siblings of “The Brady Bunch” have spoken out about their new project with HGTV -- almost 50 years after the classic TV show first aired.

Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) appeared together on the “Today” show Wednesday morning to talk about “A Very Brady Renovation.”

“It’s been a really long time since all of us have been back together,” Maureen McCormick told hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

‘BRADY BUNCH’ CAST REUNITES AT ICONIC TV HOME AMID PLANS FOR HOME-RENOVATION SERIES

“I think everyone looks at the projects as they come, and this one I think just got us all. It was HGTV who, you know, their programming is amazing. This whole show is filled with so much love, the crew, everybody behind it—it’s a work of love,” McCormick added.

The HGTV show, which is set to debut in September, will document the renovation of the interior of the North Hollywood house used in exterior shots on “The Brady Bunch.”

“One of the nice things about the show will be the sentimentality of it, the nostalgia,” Williams said. “Because when we’re going in the rooms, we’re reflecting on what happened and the scenes that we played.”

Each cast member was assigned a specific room in the house to remodel with the help of other HGTV stars such as the “Property Brothers.”

The goal is to make the house as close to the series as possible -- although the cast never filmed inside. The classic sitcom was actually filmed at Paramount Studios’ Stage 5 in Hollywood.

“They’re very specific about what goes into the house, they are trying to make it look exactly like the set, down to the wallpaper,” Plumb said. “From the outside, the house looks completely the same.”

“Susan and I built the dog house the other day,” Lookinland said, referencing his off-screen romance with Olsen.

“And then we made-out in it again,” Olsen joked.

MAUREEN MCCORMICK REVEALS SHE WANTED TO BUY THE ICONIC 'BRADY BUNCH' HOUSE

“The Brady Bunch,” originally ran on ABC from 1969 to 1974 and was widely regarded as a hallmark of family-oriented American television.

The iconic house went on the market last year for an asking price of nearly $1.9 million. At the time, McCormick told People she considered bidding for the house, but "major players" made her reconsider.

"When the whole thing happened, I have to say that I really thought, 'Gee, I would like to buy that house,'" she said.

Former NSYNC member Lance Bass said in early August he was set to purchase the home before he was reportedly outbid by a "Hollywood studio" with "unlimited resources."

Fox News’ Bradford Betz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.