Country star Lainey Wilson engaged after joking she 'might have to propose' after three years

Lainey Wilson finally got what she was looking for — a proposal.

The country music star took to Instagram Feb. 12 to announce her engagement to Devlin "Duck" Hodges a month after joking she "might have to propose" to him after three years of dating.

"4x4xU forever," she captioned the post, which included several photos of the big moment and a video showing Wilson's excitement.

Hodges, who now works in real estate, previously played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams.

‘YELLOWSTONE’ STAR LAINEY WILSON SHARES ‘MIND-BOGGLING’ CAREER MOMENT

In January, Wilson was speaking to Bunnie Xo for CMT, and Jelly Roll's wife said she hoped Wilson and Hodges would get engaged in 2025.

"4x4xU forever." — Lainey Wilson

"No pressure, brother! No pressure," Wilson told Bunnie. "I might have to propose to him. We waiting!"

"No, Duck’s gonna do it. I could feel it," Bunnie noted.

"I like that," Wilson added.

This isn't the first time Wilson has joked about proposing to the former NFL player. After debuting her relationship in May 2023 at the ACM Awards, the "Heart Like a Truck" singer revealed they had been secretly dating for more than two years at that point.

"We're not secretly engaged," she clarified at the time during an interview on the "Bobby Bones Show." "No!

"But I guess I'm gonna have to propose to his a-- 'cause he ain't proposed to me," Wilson joked. "I think [an engagement] needs to be during a season of our life where we really have the time to, like, enjoy it."

The "Yellowstone" star added that Hodges is "a good dude" and continued to explain why they decided to wait to publicly debut their relationship.

"He knows what it's like chasing a dream because he's done that for himself," Wilson said. "He was in the NFL. He tried out literally for the [Pittsburgh] Steelers and made it and had a really great run with them. Went out to the LA Rams and did that."

While attending the 2024 CMT Awards with Hodges, Wilson acknowledged her boyfriend is a "looker" and shared how excited she was for his support.

"He's one of my biggest cheerleaders," Wilson told Fox News Digital. "I always say that he's the kind of dude that will high-five you on the way in the door and high-five you on the way out.

"Especially with the kind of job that I have. It's important to have those kind[s] of people in your life. So, I'm very thankful that he's here with me."

During an interview on "The Bobby Bones Show" in June 2023, Wilson revealed where Hodges got the nickname "Duck."

"His college football coach was, like, 'You're one of the best quarterbacks I've ever worked with. And you remind me a lot of one of my favorite quarterbacks I got to work with years ago, and we called him "Duck."' And, so, he and the team just kind of started calling him 'Duck,'" she explained.

Wilson added Hodges is also, coincidentally, a duck hunter.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.