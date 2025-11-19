Country stars Lainey Wilson, LeAnn Rimes and Kelsea Ballerini dazzle on CMA Awards red carpet in Nashville

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country style met red carpet glamour at Wednesday night's CMA Awards in Nashville.

Lainey Wilson stunned on the carpet in a teal jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and flowing green cape. Kelsea Ballerini shined in a red dress with tulle fabric made to look like a rose.

Here is a look at the red carpet fashion from the CMA Awards.

Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson turned heads when she walked the red carpet in a teal jumpsuit with glittering accents throughout and a plunging neckline, which she paired with a flowing green cape and a green cowboy hat. She accessorized with big statement rings and dangling earrings.

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini wore a strapless sheer red dress with tulle bunched together in the front to look like a rose. She wore her hair in a slicked back look with the front pieces pinned back, and accessorized with red lipstick to match the dress.

LeAnn Rimes

Country music superstar, LeAnn Rimes, shut down the carpet when she arrived in a strapless brown dress with a thigh-high slit and floral detailing along the bottom of the corested bodice. She accessorized the look with big rings and dangling earrings.

Megan Moroney and Kenny Chesney

One of the night's most nominated artists, Megan Moroney, stunned when she posed for photos in a strapless black gown with a tight bodice and a thigh-high slit, which also featured silver-striped detailing. She paired the look with black opera gloves, a diamond bracelet and dangling earrings, choosing to wear her blonde hair in big curls.

Country music icon, Kenny Chesney, wore black dress pants and a suit jacket, left unbuttoned to showcase his white shirt. He paired the look with a black cowboy hat.

Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton rocked a black two-piece set, featuring a cropped collared shirt left unbuttoned to reveal a bit of cleavage, and a fitted mermaid skirt, with both the skirt and the top featuring sparkling fringe. She accessorized with black shoes and wore her long hair down in a center part.

Colbie Caillat

Colbie Caillat posed for photos on the red carpet in a form-fitting black mermaid dress, which features fuzzy embellishments on the neckline and on the skirt. She styled her hair in a low bun, with the front pieces left out to frame her face.

Dustin Lynch

Dustin Lynch walked the red carpet in a light brown suit and white dress shirt, which he paired with a black cowboy hat and black shoes.

Brett Young

Country music singer-songwriter, Brett Young, looked dapper on the red carpet in an all-black outfit.

Brian Kelley and Brittney Marie Kelley

Brian Kelley walked the red carpet in a cream suit and white dress shirt, which he paired with a brown cowboy hat and shoes.

His wife, Brittney, posed alongside him in a dark brown long-sleeve mini dress with fringe and a plunging neckline.

Old Dominion

The members of Old Dominion showed off their own personal style, while still managing to match in nearly all-black looks.

Geoff Sprung wore a textured black suit jacket with a sparkly lapel, while Matthew Ramsey wore a black suit with a white shirt. Trevor Rosen wore a traditional black suit and Brad Tursi wore a buttoned-up black jacket and dress pants.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Lady A

Members of the popular country band, Lady A, stunned on the red carpet. Dave Haywood wore an all white suit, while Charles Kelley wore a brown suit.

Hillary Scott stunned in a skin-tight black long-sleeve dress, which she paired with sheer black tights. She let her long brunette hair down and pulled it to one side.

War and Treaty

Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, of War and Treaty, were all smiles as they walked the red carpet in all black looks. Michael wore a black jacket with white roses sewn on and a black cowboy hat, while Tanya wore a figure-hugging black dress which flared out at the bottom, and a cowboy hat.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Zach Top

Zach Top looked dapper as he walked the red carpet in a dark navy blue suit, which he paired with a cowboy hat and a big belt buckle.

Tyler Hubbard

Tyler Hubbard looked effortlessly cool when he walked the carpet in a dark green suit with a light green dress shirt underneath.