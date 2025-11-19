Expand / Collapse search
CMA Awards

Country stars Lainey Wilson, LeAnn Rimes and Kelsea Ballerini dazzle on CMA Awards red carpet in Nashville

Lainey Wilson stuns in teal jumpsuit with flowing cape while Kelsea Ballerini shined in a red tulle dress

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
LeAnn Rimes reflects on her first CMA Awards appearance Video

LeAnn Rimes reflects on her first CMA Awards appearance

LeAnn Rimes calls returning to CMAs a 'full circle moment' after she first attended the awards show as a teenager in the late 1990s.

Country style met red carpet glamour at Wednesday night's CMA Awards in Nashville.

Lainey Wilson stunned on the carpet in a teal jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and flowing green cape. Kelsea Ballerini shined in a red dress with tulle fabric made to look like a rose.

Here is a look at the red carpet fashion from the CMA Awards.

Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson in green at the CMA Awards in 2025

Lainey Wilson in a teal jumpsuit with glittery pattern detailing. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Lainey Wilson turned heads when she walked the red carpet in a teal jumpsuit with glittering accents throughout and a plunging neckline, which she paired with a flowing green cape and a green cowboy hat. She accessorized with big statement rings and dangling earrings.

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini on the red carpet at the 2025 CMA Awards.

Kelsea Ballernini in a red dress at the CMA Awards. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Kelsea Ballerini wore a strapless sheer red dress with tulle bunched together in the front to look like a rose. She wore her hair in a slicked back look with the front pieces pinned back, and accessorized with red lipstick to match the dress.

LeAnn Rimes

LeAnn Rimes on the CMA Awards 2025 red carpet.

LeAnn Rimes in a brown dress with a thigh-high slit. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Country music superstar, LeAnn Rimes, shut down the carpet when she arrived in a strapless brown dress with a thigh-high slit and floral detailing along the bottom of the corested bodice. She accessorized the look with big rings and dangling earrings.

Megan Moroney and Kenny Chesney

Megan Moroney, wearing a black strapless gown with pearl details and thigh-high slit, poses on the red carpet alongside Kenny Chesney, dressed in a black suit, white shirt, and black cowboy hat, at the 59th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on November 19, 2025.

Megan Moroney and Kenny Chesney attend the 59th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 19, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

One of the night's most nominated artists, Megan Moroney, stunned when she posed for photos in a strapless black gown with a tight bodice and a thigh-high slit, which also featured silver-striped detailing. She paired the look with black opera gloves, a diamond bracelet and dangling earrings, choosing to wear her blonde hair in big curls.

Country music icon, Kenny Chesney, wore black dress pants and a suit jacket, left unbuttoned to showcase his white shirt. He paired the look with a black cowboy hat.

Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton at the 2025 CMA Awards in Nashville.

Mickey Guyton wore a two-piece black set with sparkling fringe. (Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMA)

Mickey Guyton rocked a black two-piece set, featuring a cropped collared shirt left unbuttoned to reveal a bit of cleavage, and a fitted mermaid skirt, with both the skirt and the top featuring sparkling fringe. She accessorized with black shoes and wore her long hair down in a center part.

Colbie Caillat

Colbie Caillat at the 2025 CMA Awards in Nashville, wearing a black dress.

Colbie Caillat in a black mermaid dress. (Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic)

Colbie Caillat posed for photos on the red carpet in a form-fitting black mermaid dress, which features fuzzy embellishments on the neckline and on the skirt. She styled her hair in a low bun, with the front pieces left out to frame her face.

Dustin Lynch

Dustin Lynch at the CMA Awards 2025 in a tan suit and cowboy hat.

Dustin Lynch at the CMA Awards. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Dustin Lynch walked the red carpet in a light brown suit and white dress shirt, which he paired with a black cowboy hat and black shoes. 

Brett Young

Brett Young on the red carpet at the 2025 CMA Awards.

Brett Young on the CMA Awards red carpet. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMA)

Country music singer-songwriter, Brett Young, looked dapper on the red carpet in an all-black outfit.

Brian Kelley and Brittney Marie Kelley

Brian Kelley, wearing a light beige suit, white shirt, and cowboy hat, poses on the red carpet with Brittney Marie Kelley, dressed in a dark brown ruffled mini dress and heels, at the 59th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on November 19, 2025.

Brian Kelley and Brittney Marie Kelley attend the 59th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 19, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Davis/ Getty Images)

Brian Kelley walked the red carpet in a cream suit and white dress shirt, which he paired with a brown cowboy hat and shoes.

His wife, Brittney, posed alongside him in a dark brown long-sleeve mini dress with fringe and a plunging neckline.

Old Dominion

Members of Old Dominion — Geoff Sprung, Matthew Ramsey, Brad Tursi and Trevor Rosen — pose together on the red carpet wearing black suits at the 59th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on November 19, 2025.

Geoff Sprung, Matthew Ramsey, Brad Tursi and Trevor Rosen of Old Dominion attend the 59th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 19, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

The members of Old Dominion showed off their own personal style, while still managing to match in nearly all-black looks. 

Geoff Sprung wore a textured black suit jacket with a sparkly lapel, while Matthew Ramsey wore a black suit with a white shirt. Trevor Rosen wore a traditional black suit and Brad Tursi wore a buttoned-up black jacket and dress pants.

Lady A

Lady A at the CMA Awards in 2025

Lady A on the red carpet at the CMA Awards. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMA)

Members of the popular country band, Lady A, stunned on the red carpet. Dave Haywood wore an all white suit, while Charles Kelley wore a brown suit.

Hillary Scott stunned in a skin-tight black long-sleeve dress, which she paired with sheer black tights. She let her long brunette hair down and pulled it to one side.

War and Treaty

Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter of The War and Treaty pose together on the red carpet at the 59th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on November 19, 2025. He wears a black jacket with white floral embroidery and a cowboy hat, while she wears a strapless black ruffled dress and matching hat.

Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter of The War and Treaty attend the CMA Awards. (Emma McIntyre/ Getty Images)

Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, of War and Treaty, were all smiles as they walked the red carpet in all black looks. Michael wore a black jacket with white roses sewn on and a black cowboy hat, while Tanya wore a figure-hugging black dress which flared out at the bottom, and a cowboy hat.

Zach Top

Country artist Zach Top poses on the red carpet wearing a navy suit, white shirt, cowboy hat, and boots at the 59th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on November 19, 2025.

Zach Top attends the CMA Awards. (Jason Davis/ Getty Images)

Zach Top looked dapper as he walked the red carpet in a dark navy blue suit, which he paired with a cowboy hat and a big belt buckle.

Tyler Hubbard

Tyler Hubbard at the 2025 CMA Awards.

Tyler Hubbard in a green suit at the CMA Awards. (Jason Davis/WireImage)

Tyler Hubbard looked effortlessly cool when he walked the carpet in a dark green suit with a light green dress shirt underneath.

Lori Bashian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital. 

