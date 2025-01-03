Country star Lainey Wilson ‘might have to propose’ to boyfriend of 3 years

This year could be the year Lainey Wilson's boyfriend says "yes."

The country music star joked she might have to get down on one knee after Bunnie Xo said she hoped Wilson and Devlin "Duck" Hodges get engaged in 2025.

"No pressure, brother! No pressure," Wilson told Bunnie, who was interviewing the "Watermelon Moonshine" singer for CMT. "I might have to propose to him. We waiting!"

"No, Duck’s gonna do it. I could feel it," Bunnie noted.

"I like that," Wilson added.

This isn't the first time Wilson has joked about proposing to the former NFL player. After debuting her relationship in May 2023 at the ACM Awards, the "Heart Like a Truck" singer revealed they had been secretly dating for more than two years at that point.

"We're not secretly engaged," she clarified at the time during an interview on the "Bobby Bones Show." "No!

"But I guess I'm gonna have to propose to his a-- 'cause he ain't proposed to me," Wilson joked. "I think [an engagement] needs to be during a season of our life where we really have the time to, like, enjoy it."

Hodges, who now works in real estate, previously played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams.

While attending the 2024 CMT Awards with Hodges, Wilson acknowledged her boyfriend is a "looker" and shared how excited she was for his support.

"He's one of my biggest cheerleaders," Wilson told Fox News Digital. "I always say that he's the kind of dude that will high-five you on the way in the door and high-five you on the way out.

"Especially with the kind of job that I have. It's important to have those kind[s] of people in your life. So I'm very thankful that he's here with me."

Wilson recently performed at CBS' "New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash," where she shared her happiest moment from the past year — being inducted into the Grand Ole Opry at the age of 32.

"I feel like I’m right where I’m supposed to be," Wilson told Bunnie. "Just so many things to celebrate.

"So, if 2025 is anything like 2024, it’s gonna be another hell of a ride."

