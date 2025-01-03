Expand / Collapse search
Couples

Country star Lainey Wilson ‘might have to propose’ to boyfriend of 3 years

The 'Yellowstone' star joked about her relationship with Devlin 'Duck' Hodges while speaking with Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie Xo

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Lainey Wilson on walking CMT Music Awards carpet with her boyfriend: 'He's a looker' Video

Lainey Wilson on walking CMT Music Awards carpet with her boyfriend: 'He's a looker'

Lainey Wilson tells Fox News Digital she’s thankful for boyfriend Duck and is happy to have his support at the CMT Music Awards.

This year could be the year Lainey Wilson's boyfriend says "yes."

The country music star joked she might have to get down on one knee after Bunnie Xo said she hoped Wilson and Devlin "Duck" Hodges get engaged in 2025.

"No pressure, brother! No pressure," Wilson told Bunnie, who was interviewing the "Watermelon Moonshine" singer for CMT. "I might have to propose to him. We waiting!"

"No, Duck’s gonna do it. I could feel it," Bunnie noted. 

Lainey Wilson and her boyfriend attend an awards show

Lainey Wilson joked about proposing to her boyfriend, Devlin "Duck" Hodges. (Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images)

"I like that," Wilson added.

"I might have to propose to him. We waiting!"

— Lainey Wilson

This isn't the first time Wilson has joked about proposing to the former NFL player. After debuting her relationship in May 2023 at the ACM Awards, the "Heart Like a Truck" singer revealed they had been secretly dating for more than two years at that point.

"We're not secretly engaged," she clarified at the time during an interview on the "Bobby Bones Show." "No!

"But I guess I'm gonna have to propose to his a-- 'cause he ain't proposed to me," Wilson joked. "I think [an engagement] needs to be during a season of our life where we really have the time to, like, enjoy it."

Hodges, who now works in real estate, previously played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams.

Devlin Hodges in a black suit and cowboy hat and Lainey Wilson in a black strapless dress and cowboy hat smile at the ACM awards split Devlin in a blue suit, jeans and cream cowboy hat smiles as he holds Lainey’s hand who is wearing a green shiny jumpsuit and black cowboy hat at the 58th CMAS carpet split Devlin in a three piece tan suit and cowboy hat smiles with Lainey in a patterned top and bottom and cream cowboy hat at the Academy Of Country Music Honors

Lainey Wilson brought Devlin Hodges as her date to several award shows — pictured (L-R) at the ACM Awards, CMA Awards and the Academy of County Music Honors. (Getty Images)

While attending the 2024 CMT Awards with Hodges, Wilson acknowledged her boyfriend is a "looker" and shared how excited she was for his support.

"He's one of my biggest cheerleaders," Wilson told Fox News Digital. "I always say that he's the kind of dude that will high-five you on the way in the door and high-five you on the way out.

"Especially with the kind of job that I have. It's important to have those kind[s] of people in your life. So I'm very thankful that he's here with me."

Devlin Hodges in a black suit and cowboy hat smiles with Lainey Wilson in silver top and black hat

Lainey Wilson and Devlin "Duck" Hodges began dating in 2021. (Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images)

Wilson recently performed at CBS' "New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash," where she shared her happiest moment from the past year — being inducted into the Grand Ole Opry at the age of 32.

"I feel like I’m right where I’m supposed to be," Wilson told Bunnie. "Just so many things to celebrate.

"So, if 2025 is anything like 2024, it’s gonna be another hell of a ride."

Lainey Wilson receives an award

Lainey Wilson told Bunnie Xo "if 2025 is anything like 2024, it’s gonna be another hell of a ride." (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

