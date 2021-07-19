Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett to perform 'one last time' together in New York City

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett announced their two final shows together.

The dynamic duo confirmed on Twitter the pair of shows will be called, "One Last Time: an Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga," and take place on August 3 and August 5 at the famed Radio City Music Hall.

Gaga, 35, and Bennett, 94, made their first album together, "Cheek to Cheek," in 2014, and recently completed their second album.

The first show on Aug. 3 will also be a celebration of Bennett's 95th birthday.

"It's been too long! Ready for live music again? Join @LadyGaga & me at @RadioCity August 3rd & 5th. Am looking forward to be on the Great Stage again, and can't wait to see you there!" the crooner wrote on Twitter.

"One Last Time! An evening with @itstonybennett and me at Radio City Music Hall on August 3rd & 5th. I am so honored and excited to celebrate Tony’s 95th birthday with him at these special shows," Gaga said.

Back in February 2021, Bennett announced in an interview with AARP magazine, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2016.

"Life is a gift – even with Alzheimer’s. Thank you to [his wife] Susan and my family for their support, and AARP," the legend wrote Twitter, adding, "The Magazine for telling my story."

In the story, Susan said Bennett is "not always sure where he is or what is happening around him" but that music is helping his brain health.

His last performance was on March 11, 2020, shortly before the coronavirus pandemic put all live performances on pause.

"There’s a lot about him that I miss," Susan noted. "Because he’s not the old Tony anymore. But when he sings, he’s the old Tony."