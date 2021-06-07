Lady Gaga strikes a pose in plunging camisole for latest Instagram post

Lady Gaga is strutting her stuff.

The 35-year-old singer-songwriter took to Instagram on Saturday to share a pair of brief videos, which featured the star posing in the grass as she rocked a plunging pink camisole and seemingly no pants.

In the first of the two clips, the "911" singer flashed a quick smile. In the second video, she playfully touched her light brown hair.

While the caption had no words, it contained a long string of rainbow heart emojis of various colors in honor of June being Pride Month.

"Oh that’s what’s over the rainbow," wrote a fan in the comments.

"I LOVE YOU QUEEN," said another.

"Alright thats what I call ATTRACTIVE," a third gushed.

Yet another added: "You are a goddess to this world in so many ways, I hope and believe that you will live on forever."

The sultry post comes not long after the star showed off her figure in a cheeky bikini picture on Instagram.

On May 26, the star posed in a blue tie-dye thong bikini, putting her backside on nearly full display.

In the sunny snaps, a wine glass sat by the feet of the "A Star Is Born" actress.

Back in March, another one of Gaga's looks went viral when an image of the star on the set of the film "House of Gucci" was shared online.

The picture sees the singer in character as Patrizia Reggiani alongside Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci.

Much like in "A Star is Born," the pop star is sporting brown hair while donning a very 1990s-looking black turtleneck , fuzzy white cap and gold jewelry.

For his part, Driver wore large spectacles and a white sweater with a snowsuit tied around his waist.

In the picture, the two stand outside at the snowy foot of a mountain.

"Signore e Signora Gucci," Gaga captioned the picture on Twitter , which translates to "Mr. and Mrs. Gucci."

She added: "#HouseOfGucci."