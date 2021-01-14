Lady Gaga to sing National Anthem at Biden-Harris inauguration

Lady Gaga will take center stage at the inauguration for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Jan. 20.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) announced Lady Gaga will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" on the day Biden and Harris will be sworn in as president and vice president of the United States.

The ceremony will take place on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol.

Following Gaga's performance, Amanda Gorman will give a poetry reading, and Jennifer Lopez will also give a musical performance.

TOM HANKS TO HOST 'CELEBRATING AMERICA' SPECIAL LEADING INTO JOE BIDEN'S INAUGURATION CEREMONY

"We are thrilled to announce an inspired group of dynamic participants for the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies. They represent one clear picture of the grand diversity of our great nation and will help honor and celebrate the time-honored traditions of the presidential inauguration as President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris take the oath of office on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol," PIC CEO Tony Allen said in a statement Thursday.

Allen continued: "They are also committed to the President-elect and the Vice-President-elect’s steadfast vision of a new chapter in our American story in which we are an America united in overcoming the deep divisions and challenges facing our people, unifying the country, and restoring the soul of our nation."

LADY GAGA ON CAPITOL RIOTS: 'I HOPE WE FOCUS TO IMPEACH TRUMP'

Gaga, an outspoken supporter of Biden, previously performed for the president-elect at a drive-in rally at Heinz Field in Pittsburg, Penn., just days ahead of the election.

The 34-year-old "Born This Way" singer lamented last week's riots at the U.S. Capitol and voiced support for Trump's second impeachment.

Meanwhile, other inaugural traditions are scheduled to take place over five days of programming next week. One involves a primetime special airing on Jan. 20 titled "Celebrating America" to be hosted by Tom Hank.

The 90-minute special is going to lead into Biden’s swearing-in ceremony later in the day. It further contributes to the effort to turn the otherwise massive event that traditionally sees Americans gather at the U.S. Capitol steps into a more virtual experience in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The special will be broadcast on several networks including NewsNow from Fox, ABC, CBS and Amazon Prime Video.

In addition to Hanks, stars like Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Ant Clemons and Jon Bon Jovi are expected to appear for performances during the special. More celebrities are expected to be announced in the coming days. In addition to Hollywood stars, the president-elect and vice president-elect, Kamala Harris, will appear as well.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Despite concerns about COVID-19 safety protocols and potential protests similar to the one that turned into a riot that breached the security of the U.S. Capitol building last week, Biden’s inauguration is still planned to take place in the usual spot. However, officials including the D.C. Mayor are encouraging people to stay home and attend the event virtually.

On Monday, the Presidential Inaugural Committee announced the theme of Biden’s ceremony to be "America United."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"At a time of unprecedented crisis and deep divisions, America United reflects the beginning of a new national journey that restores the soul of America, brings the country together, and creates a path to a brighter future," the organization said in a press release announcing the theme.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.