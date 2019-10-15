Lady Gaga removes R. Kelly from 'ARTPOP' rerelease

Lady Gaga has removed the track "Do What U Want" from her album "ARTPOP." The song featured disgraced singer R. Kelly.

Gaga, 33, apologized for the collaboration in January and has now done an album rerelease, striking the song from the track list altogether. The song has also been removed from all music streaming platforms and digital downloads.

A version of the song -- featuring Christina Aguilera in place of Kelly, 52 -- can be found on streaming and downloading platforms. This version will not be featured on the rerelease but will still stand as a single.

In a tweet in January, Gaga said that the song was made during a "dark time" in her life, had not processed the trauma that led to the song's creation and stands behind Kelly's accusers "1,000%"

She called Kelly's actions "horrifying" and "indefensible."

Gaga isn't the only one pulling collaborations, as Chance the Rapper removed "Somewhere in Paradise" from streaming platforms after the release of "Surviving R. Kelly," a docuseries focused on the women that suffered alleged sexual, mental and physical abuse at the hands of Kelly throughout decades.

New versions of "ARTPOP" without the R. Kelly collaboration can be downloaded on Gaga's website beginning Nov. 11.