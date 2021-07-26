Lady Gaga turns heads in form-fitting black dress and matching platform heels in New York City

Lady Gaga created quite the scene when she was recently spotted out and about in New York City.

On Monday, the "A Star Is Born" actress, 35, who is the daughter of area restauranteur and owner of Joanne Trattoria Joe Germanotta, rocked a hugging thin-strap black dress that fell to her ankles as she exited a studio in the Big Apple.

More impressively, were the very tall platform heels that Gaga – real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta – appeared to have no trouble waltzing in as she eased her way on down the road.

The 12-time Grammy-winner paired the fit with a black lockbox-style purse and tinted black shades.

It's been previously reported that Gaga stays in shape via a variety of ways including clean eating, Pilates, yoga, Gyrotonics among others. Of working with Gaga, her trainer Harley Pasternak, told Elite Daily in 2019: "It wasn’t about losing weight, but I think a lot about being a performer is being confident about your body."

Just last week, the "Shallow" performer and Tony Bennett, 94, announced their plans to sing together "one last time" in New York City after the legend revealed in a February interview with AARP magazine that he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease back in 2016.

Dubbed "One Last Time: an Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga," the first show on Aug. 3 at Radio City Music Hall will also be a celebration of Bennett's 95th birthday. The second stanza will take place on Aug. 5.

Gaga and Bennett made their first album together, "Cheek to Cheek," in 2014 and recently completed their second album.

Well into his 90s, Bennett continued to perform up until the coronavirus pandemic, with his last performance coming on March 11, 2020.

