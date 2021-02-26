Lady Gaga has been 'communicating' with dog walker as she remains in Italy following shooting, her dad says

Lady Gaga remains in contact with her dog walker after he was the subject of a armed robbery that resulted in him getting shot in the chest once before suspects stole two of the singer's three dogs.

Gaga's dog walker is a 30-year-old male. He was transported to a local hosptial in Los Angeles after being shot once by one of the two suspects, who police are still searching for.

The pop star's father, Joe Germanotta, shared an update on the traumatizing situation with Fox News on Friday, telling us that the dog walker has since been moved out of the ICU.

"We are [relieved]. Stephanie's been communicating with him and he's out of intensive care. He's on the mend. We're thankful for that," Germanotta, a New York City businessowner, said.

LADY GAGA'S DOG WALKER IN 'STABLE CONDITION,' COPS SEARCHING FOR 2 SUSPECTS IN ARMED ROBBERY

One day prior, Germanotta pleaded in an interview with Fox News for the public to "help us catch these creeps." He added that now that it's known the dog walker will be ok, they're desperate for a safe return for the pups, named Koji and Gustavo.

"First priorities were that Ryan was ok. Second is that we can get those animals back and that they haven't been harmed," Germanotta said.

Gaga's dad also added a plea to the suspects on Friday, sharing with Fox News: "Please don't hurt those animals."

"They hurt no one, just let them go. There's no reason to keep them. They have no value. The visibility they have now you'd be crazy to buy them," Germanotta continued. "Let them go. Give them back to us so that we can bring them back into the family."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

One day prior, Germanotta told us the singer's "whole family" was upset by the situation. The "Joanne" singer has offered a $500,000 reward for the return of the canines. A third, named Miss Asia, ran away from the scene and is reportedly safe.

In a news release Thursday night, cops shared more details about the two suspects.

The first is described as "a male black, 20-25 years of age, blond dreadlocks, wearing a black hoodie and armed with a semi-automatic handgun."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A second suspect is described as "a male black, 20-25 years of age, wearing dark clothing."

LAPD officials confirmed to Fox News the investigation is "ongoing."