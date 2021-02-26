Lady Gaga speaks out after dog walker is shot, search for stolen dogs continues: 'My heart is sick'

Lady Gaga is speaking out after her dog walker was shot and her two French bulldogs were stolen.

On Wednesday night, the pop star's dog walker, Ryan, was injured and the suspects made off with the singer's pups, Koji and Gustav.

On Friday, the "Born This Way" singer took to Twitter to plead with fans for help in finding her dogs as well as commend Ryan on risking his life "to fight for our family."

"My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago," she wrote alongside four photos of the dogs. "My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness."

The star then doubled down on her offer for a half-million-dollar reward "for their safe return" and said that her team could be contacted at KojiandGustav@gmail.com with information.

"If you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same," the "A Star Is Born" actress said in a follow-up tweet before giving a shoutout to her dog walker. "I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family."

She added: "You’re forever a hero."

On Friday, Ryan's family issued a statement, stating that the 30-year-old is expected to "make a full recovery."

"Thankfully, Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery," the family said in a statement obtained by Rolling Stone. "We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan."

The LAPD shared in a press release that two suspects are allegedly Black males, between the ages of 20 and 25, wearing dark clothing, and were seen in a white four-door Nissan Altima.

"On February 24, 2021, at approximately 9:40 p.m., the victim was walking three French bulldogs in the area of Sierra Bonita Avenue and Sunset Blvd," the release described.

The release added that the suspects approached Ryan in a car before exiting and struggling over the dogs. They shot the dog walker and made off with two of the three dogs, per authorities.

Gaga's third dog, Miss Asia, was able to get away.

Suspect 1, who shot Ryan, was said to have blond dreadlocks and was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

The department confirmed the investigation is "ongoing" and anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD.

