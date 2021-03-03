Lady Gaga 'very emotional and grateful' dog walker is recovering, pets were found: report

Lady Gaga is feeling grateful that her dog walker is on the mend and her pets were returned.

According to People magazine, citing a source, Gaga "first got the news" on Friday that her dog walker Ryan Fischer "was doing okay" and that her dogs were returned. Fischer was shot last week as her two French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen.

"She was very emotional and grateful," the source said of Gaga, who had arrived in Rome to work on the Ridley Scott film "House of Gucci" days prior to the shooting.

The insider added that Gaga was "worried" and "extremely upset" over the entire situation.

"[When] she got the terrible news from Los Angeles, she was extremely upset. She was worried about her friend and her dogs. It was a terrible start to her Italian work trip," the source said.

As news of the situation broke, the source noted to the outlet that Gaga, 34, "stayed in her hotel room" and remained "hopeful it would all work out" while also offering the $500,000 reward for help.

Fischer was walking Gaga's three dogs — Gustav, Koji, and Asia — in Los Angeles last week when he was attacked and shot, and Gustav and Koji were stolen.

On Monday, Fischer broke his silence and provided a positive update on his health following the attack via social media.

"4 days ago, while a car sped away and blood poured from my gun shot wound, an angel trotted over and laid next to me," Fischer wrote in the lengthy note. "My panicked screams calmed as I looked at her, even though it registered that the blood pooling around her tiny body was my own. I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we’d been on together, apologized that I couldn’t defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them… and myself."

Fischer described how he's "still in recovery" but had "a very close call with death."

"I am humbled and grateful that attention and focus from the police were enough to get Koji and Gustav back to safety, and I know they are committed to bringing these criminals and attempted murderers to justice. I am so appreciative of everything you continue to do," he continued.

