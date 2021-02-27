Lady Gaga's dogs were found tied to a pole by 'good samaritan': report

Lady Gaga's two dogs who were stolen earlier this week during an armed robbery were located by a woman who found them tied to a pole in Los Angeles, according to a new report.

TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, claim the woman who dropped off the dogs at the Los Angeles Police Department's Olympic Station at 6 p.m. is believed to be a "good samaritan" who was not involved in the incident.

The report claims the woman found them tied to a pole in an alley miles away from where the dognapping and shooting of the singer's dog walker took place Wednesday night.

The woman reportedly noticed the dog from the media's coverage of the incident. She utilized the email address the pop star provided in her public plea on Friday. The woman then was advised to bring the dogs to the police, the report claims.

LAPD officials confirmed Koji and Gusatv's safe return on Friday night at approximately 6 p.m., after a tumultuous two days for the pop star and her family.

"The woman found the dogs and reached out to Lady Gaga’s staff to return them. The woman’s identity and the location the dogs were found will remain confidential due to the active criminal investigation and for her safety," police said in a statement at the time.

LAPD Robbery Homicide detectives ensured the public they "will continue to investigate to ensure the persons responsible are ultimately arrested and brought before justice."

Earlier on Saturday, the "Born This Way" singer's father, Joe Germanotta, shared his relief in the dogs' safe return. However, he still demands justice and is hoping the police will nab the two suspects, one of which authorities say shot Gaga's dog walker.

"I want them apprehended so that they are tried for assault and/or attempted murder," Joe Germanotta told us Saturday morning.

The dog walker -- whom Gaga has named in a tweet as Ryan Fischer but that the LAPD has not publicly identified yet -- was transported to a local hospital after the incident. He's since been listed in stable condition after the shooting and his injuries are being described as non-life threatening.