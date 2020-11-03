Lady Gaga’s father endorses Trump after President slams singer for Biden campaign performance

Lade Gaga’s father Joe Germanotta is giving Donald Trump a vote of confidence just hours after Trump shaded the restauranteur’s daughter ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

On Tuesday evening, Germanotta, 63, who owns the Art Bird & Whiskey Bar in Grand Central Terminal in New York City, tweeted at the president with a subtle “2020.”

Not too long after, Germanotta wrote, "You may have noticed my political and spiritual beliefs are different. liberty and freedom of choice would not be political."

His tweets come just days after Gaga, 34, shared a controversial video over the weekend, before she was set to perform at the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's Pennsylvania rally on Monday night.

The video shows a camouflaged Gaga leaning on a black pickup truck with her shirt tied into a knot as she cracks open a can of beer while encouraging those living in Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Florida and Arizona to vote.

“Hey, this is Lady Gaga, I’m voting for America, which means I’m voting for Joe Biden,” the “Born This Way” songstress said in the video.

It didn’t take long for people to bash the singer for what many viewed as a condescending parody of rural Americans.

Gaga received a response from Trump after her stunt and the president called her “not too good.”

"Now he's got Lady Gaga,” Trump said of Biden’s celebrity endorsers at a rally in Avoca, Penn. on Monday, according to People magazine.

Trump went on to claim via the outlet: “Lady Gaga is not too good. I could tell you plenty of stories. I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga. I know a lot of stories about Lady Gaga. And Jon Bon Jovi? Everytime I see him, he kisses my a--. 'Oh, oh, Mr. President.'"