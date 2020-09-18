Lady Gaga says Americans 'all drink the poison that is white supremacy,' calls out 'performative activism'

Lady Gaga spoke out against racism and intolerance in a new interview.

The 34-year-old singer also criticized people who post about activism but don't actually participate in the change America needs so desperately.

“When you’re born in this country, we all drink the poison that is white supremacy,” Gaga told Billboard magazine. “I am in the process of learning and unlearning things I’ve been taught my whole life.

“Social justice is not just a literacy, it’s a lifestyle,” she added. “What do I think about [posting] a black square? I think everybody has a different feeling about a black square.

"Do I think there’s such a thing as performative activism? Yes. Do I think there’s been true activism that’s been very important and needed? Yes. Do I believe Black lives matter? Yes. Do I believe this is going to get louder? Yes. Do I believe it should? Yes," the Grammy and Oscar winner said.

Gaga pointed out that she doesn't include moments of activism in her shows just because it's trendy.

"I call that the Lindseys: the girls that protest and are taking pictures of themselves like, ‘Look at me protesting!’" she explained.

"To say that I would do it to make my show relevant? Absolutely not. I would do it to make my show right. I would do it to make my show good," she added.

In June, Gaga posted a lengthy statement on her Instagram vowing to stand with the Black community after the death of George Floyd the previous month while in the custody of Minneapolis police. In addition, she labeled President Donald Trump a failure for his “ignorance and prejudice” on the matter.

She wrote, “The voices of the Black community have been silenced for too long and that silence has proven deadly time and time again. And no matter what they do to protest, they are still met with no compassion by the leaders that are meant to protect them. Everyday [sic] people in America are racist, that’s a fact.”

In the interview, the "Chromatica" songstress also criticized people who won't wear masks in public amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s really wrong for us to go, ‘I’m uncomfortable [with wearing a mask] because I can’t breathe,’" she said. In August, the musician performed at the MTV Video Music Awards while donning a mask the entire time.

“Give me a break," she said. "Show some respect for the people who are there for us when we dial 911.”

