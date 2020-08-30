2020 MTV VMAs: Lady Gaga dons masks for appearances; urges fans to do the same

Lady Gaga is known for her bold fashion choices, and her face masks at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards were no exception.

Throughout the night, the "Born This Way" singer, 34, wore several different masks as a precautionary measure against coronavirus as she performed a medley of her recent songs, as well as during her various acceptance speeches.

Gaga took home the awards for artist of the year, song of the year, best collaboration and best cinematography.

Additionally, the star was awarded with the first-ever MTV Tricon Award for years' worth of work making her a tour-de-force in the entertainment industry.

"Wear a mask," she urged at the end of her acceptance speech. "It’s a sign of respect."

Viewers of the show were quick to share their opinions on Gaga's facial accessories online.

"The way gaga played into the corona situation with the stylized masks she is the moment," praised one fan.

"lady gaga really said wear yo mask sis got a whole contraption on her face," said another.

A third viewer added: "Gaga’s commitment to these masks is destroying me."

"GAGA BETTER F--KING DROP THOSE MASKS ON HER WEBSITE," said a fourth.

Another fan gushed: "Gaga is not only serving new looks but new masks. A QUEEEEEN. Shes making mask a fashion."