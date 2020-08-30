Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Lady Gaga
Published

2020 MTV VMAs: Lady Gaga dons masks for appearances; urges fans to do the same

The singer urged fans to 'wear a mask' because 'it's a sign of respect'

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 30Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 30

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Lady Gaga is known for her bold fashion choices, and her face masks at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards were no exception.

Throughout the night, the "Born This Way" singer, 34, wore several different masks as a precautionary measure against coronavirus as she performed a medley of her recent songs, as well as during her various acceptance speeches.

2020 MTV VMAS: KEKE PALMER, THE WEEKND CALL ATTENTION TO BLACK LIVES MATTER MOVEMENT

Gaga took home the awards for artist of the year, song of the year, best collaboration and best cinematography.

Lady Gaga accepts the best collaboration award for 'Rain on Me' with Ariana Grande onstage during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30th 2020. (Photo by Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)

Lady Gaga accepts the best collaboration award for 'Rain on Me' with Ariana Grande onstage during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30th 2020. (Photo by Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)

Additionally, the star was awarded with the first-ever MTV Tricon Award for years' worth of work making her a tour-de-force in the entertainment industry.

"Wear a mask," she urged at the end of her acceptance speech. "It’s a sign of respect."

2020 MTV VMAS: MILEY CYRUS DAZZLES IN SPARKLING SHEER DRESS, SWINGS ON DISCO BALL DURING PERFORMANCE

Viewers of the show were quick to share their opinions on Gaga's facial accessories online.

Lady Gaga accepts the song of the year award for 'Rain on Me'" onstage during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30th 2020. (Photo by Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)

Lady Gaga accepts the song of the year award for 'Rain on Me'" onstage during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30th 2020. (Photo by Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)

"The way gaga played into the corona situation with the stylized masks she is the moment," praised one fan.

"lady gaga really said wear yo mask sis got a whole contraption on her face," said another.

2020 MTV VMAS COMPLETE WINNERS LIST: THE WEEKND, LADY GAGA WIN BIG

A third viewer added: "Gaga’s commitment to these masks is destroying me."

Lady Gaga accepts the artist of the year award onstage during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30th 2020. (Photo by Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)

Lady Gaga accepts the artist of the year award onstage during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30th 2020. (Photo by Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)

"GAGA BETTER F--KING DROP THOSE MASKS ON HER WEBSITE," said a fourth.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another fan gushed: "Gaga is not only serving new looks but new masks. A QUEEEEEN. Shes making mask a fashion."

On Our Radar

Trending in Entertainment