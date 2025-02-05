Plastic surgery trends take a surprising turn, as doctors see more patients 'sizing down'

These days, bigger isn't always better when it comes to cosmetic surgery.

The so-called "Kardashian" look, which once popularized Brazilian butt lifts, breast augmentations and lip filler, is no longer the hot trend, some experts say.

Plastic surgeons agree that they’re seeing more patients sizing down their appearance, opting for breast reductions and dissolving facial fillers.

LINDSAY LOHAN'S NEW LOOK SPARKS CURIOSITY ABOUT HOW NEW CELEBRITY PLASTIC SURGERY TREND

Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Stafford Broumand, of 740 Park Plastic Surgery in New York, confirmed that his patients are looking for "more natural results versus overdone."

"Patients are looking for more natural and petite curves, smaller breast implants, and fat grafting to round out the buttock, not necessary to enlarge the buttock," he shared with Fox News Digital. "Patients want symmetry in their body and face, and soft, full lips – a youthful appearance."

The surgeon added that younger patients have been inquiring about facelifts more often, and more patients are looking for natural contours and removal of excess skin.

"The ‘overdone’ or fake appearance has fallen out of favor."

Dr. Babak Azizzadeh, Beverly Hills plastic surgeon and co-founder of Persana — an online concierge that connects people with aesthetic physicians — said the biggest trend he’s seeing is people dissolving fillers.

"We are seeing this with fillers that were injected in the wrong place or with too much product," he told Fox News Digital.

‘SIX-PACK SURGERY' GAINING POPULARITY AMONG MEN, SAY PLASTIC SURGEONS

"Unlike Botox, which breaks down in three to four months, we have learned from recent literature and studies that fillers last much longer, potentially years, when patients had previously been coming in for more filler every six to 12 months."

Azizzadeh added that patients are looking for a more "conservative aesthetic."

"While patients are still utilizing fillers — and when done correctly, they can be fantastic — we are seeing patients requesting more fat grafting and surgical lip lifts to achieve their natural aesthetic goals," he noted.

Dr. Lyle Leipziger, chief of plastic surgery at North Shore University Hospital and LIJ Medical Center in New York, shared that in his practice, patients are seeking a more "athletic, physically fit appearance."

CDC ISSUES HEALTH ADVISORY WARNING OF ‘ADVERSE EFFECTS’ FROM FAKE BOTOX INJECTIONS

Leipziger also confirmed that there has been a "significant increase" in breast reductions and breast lifts with or without small implants.

"Patients are now seeking facelifts, breast lifts and body contouring procedures in much greater numbers," he said.

Impact of weight-loss drugs

The growing popularity of weight-loss medicatiobfns like Ozempic for treating diabetes and obesity has "tremendously" impacted plastic surgery trends, according to Azizzadeh.

When people experience significant weight loss, it changes the volume in the face, creating more laxity, the surgeon said.

"Second, it impacts fat cells directly. As a result, we are seeing more facelifts, neck lifts, fat grafting, and we are also seeing this in younger patients than previously."

Broumand agreed that the trend of semaglutides (the active ingredient in many weight-loss medications) has impacted the plastic surgery process.

"Patients who want to follow a specific body trend may have regrets later, once that becomes outdated."

"Before Ozempic, we would be removing fat and contouring a patient's shape," he told Fox News Digital. "With the weight-loss drugs, we still have to contour, but we might need to add volume and remove extra skin."

Leipziger agreed that Ozempic and other semaglutides have "significantly fueled plastic surgery procedures as well as injectables."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

"People who undergo rapid weight loss are often happy when they get on the scale and buy smaller clothes," he said. "However … they may discover their face and body appear to be aging and sagging prematurely."

This has led to an increase in facelift requests and body contouring procedures, according to the doctor.

"It is very important to discuss with any patient who comes in after their weight loss whether they'll be able to maintain their new weight before performing face or body contouring procedures," he advised, noting that this is especially important for those who have lost weight quickly.

‘Subtle enhancements’

Social media has called attention to potential complications of plastic surgery, such as the phenomenon of "pillow face," which can occur when the face is appears puffy after too much filler.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

"I think a lot of patients have learned that going to reputable, board-certified plastic surgeons and qualified injectors makes a huge difference in outcomes," Broumand commented.

The plastic surgeon added that he’s "always been a believer" in doing what’s right for his patients instead of following the trends.

"Trends should be for clothing," he said. "Patients who want to follow a specific body trend may have regrets later, once that becomes outdated and they don’t have the ability to reverse the surgery."

Azizzadeh also encouraged future plastic surgery recipients to prioritize picking the right doctor, as the same procedure can have "widely varying results" depending on the physician’s ability, experience, skills and "artistic view."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Overall, the trend with all procedures is natural-looking results," the surgeon said. "The ‘overdone’ or fake appearance has fallen out of favor, with celebrities and influencers championing the no-makeup, clean-face look."

"While people are getting more plastic surgery now than ever, the focus has shifted toward subtle enhancements that look effortless and natural."