Jamie Lee Curtis says plastic surgery has 'wiped out' natural appearance in a generation

Jamie Lee Curtis has no plans to go under the knife anytime soon.

During a recent interview with The Guardian, the 67-year-old actress spoke about her stance against plastic surgery, saying she believes "we have wiped out a generation or two of natural human [appearance]."

"The concept that you can alter the way you look through chemicals, surgical procedures, fillers – there’s a disfigurement of generations of predominantly women who are altering their appearances," she explained. "And it is aided and abetted by AI, because now the filter face is what people want."

While she is against the idea of plastic surgery, she admits "it’s none of my business" to tell others what to do with their bodies, adding "I’m not proselytizing to them," but knows "that it is a never-ending cycle," which she compares to an addiction.

When confronted with the idea that, as a movie star with confidence, she is speaking about the topic as someone who has more advantages than others, Curtis pushed back, saying "I have short gray hair! Other women can" do the same.

"I feel like you’re trying to say: ‘You’re in some rarefied air, Jamie,'" she said. "By the way, genetics – you can’t f--- with genetics. You want to know where my genetics lie?" she said, with the interviewer noting she lifted her arm and showed it wobbling. "Are you kidding me? By the way, you’re not going to see a picture of me in a tank top, ever…I wear long-sleeve shirts; that’s just common sense."

She added, "I challenge you that I’m in some rarefied air."

Curtis brought many of her own props with her to the photo shoot, including a pair of large red wax lips, which she referred to as her "statement against plastic surgery."

"I’ve been very vocal about the genocide of a generation of women by the cosmeceutical industrial complex, who’ve disfigured themselves," she said. "The wax lips really sends it home."

While "genocide" is a strong word, Curtis finds it appropriate in this case, explaining that is precisely why she has "used that word for a long time."

When speaking about her approach to stepping out as a person in the public eye, she admitted that while there are a lot of "actresses who love the dress up, who love clothes, who love fashion," she is not one of them. To her, it feels as if she is "having to wrestle with your idea of me versus my idea of me," which feels wrong after she "worked hard to establish who I am."

She previously opened up about her decision to go under the knife when she was 25 years old after a cinematographer commented on her appearance while filming the 1985 movie, "Perfect."

"He was like, ‘Yeah, I'm not shooting her today. Her eyes are baggy.’ And I was 25, so for him to say that, it was very embarrassing," she said during a May 2025 episode of "60 Minutes."

"That's just not what you want to do when you're 25 or 26," she continued. "And I regretted it immediately and have kind of sort of regretted it since."

Since then, she says she has "become a really public advocate" and will let women know they are naturally beautiful, saying plastic surgery "was not a good thing for me to do."

Curits is set to star in "Freakier Friday," the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2003 movie, "Freaky Friday," alongside Lindsay Lohan, which is set to premiere in theaters on August 8.