Kylie Jenner's 1-year-old daughter may be getting her own fashion line

Kylie Jenner is teasing that her 1-year-old daughter may be the family’s next big fashion mogul.

The 21-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Stories to reveal a tie-dye hoodie for a child with a logo of a sun with storm clouds, raindrops and a bolt of lightning on it. The kid’s name, Stormi, is featured with “Stormiworld” written across the logo; likely a play on her father, Travis Scott’s “Astroworld” album name.

“Who’s ready for Stormi merch?” Jenner captioned the image.

It’s unclear whether or not Kylie is announcing a line of children’s clothes pegged to her 1-year-old. Representatives for the star didn’t immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. However, as Page Six notes, this is not the first time the model has teased a line of Stormi-themed baby clothes.

She and Scott celebrated the child’s birthday in February by showing off a custom beanie and a rainbow tie-dye sweatshirt with the phrase “It’s my birthday I can fly if I want to,” written across it with a similar cloud logo.

In May, TMZ reported that Jenner filed trademarks for “Kylie Baby” and “Stormiworld.” While nothing has been confirmed, it seems one-year-old Stormi is poised to be a young fashion mogul just like her mom.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star already has Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin under her business banner, which would give a potential “Stormiworld” brand a leg up.

This is the second time that Jenner’s Instagram turned heads this week. She and Scott caught flak online after posting a photo of themselves embracing near a car that eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed was parked in a handicapped spot.



