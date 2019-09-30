Kylie Jenner returns to work on private jet after hospitalization for severe flulike symptoms

Kylie Jenner is back in action after taking some time to rest up over the weekend.

The billionaire makeup mogul skipped out on two business commitments she had lined up last week – the Paris Fashion Week and the Emmy Awards – after she was hospitalized with severe flulike symptoms.

Jenner tweeted out a note to her social media followers last Wednesday and apologized for missing out on Balmain's fashion show in the French capital, where Kylie Cosmetics was part of a collaboration with designer Olivier Rousteing.

"Hi guys! So as you know, I was getting ready to go to Paris for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of my makeup collab with Olivier. Unfortunately I'm really sick and unable to travel," Jenner wrote. "I'm heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit."

The statement continued: "Creating this collection with Olivier has been a dream. Of course this collection isn't just for the runway.. I created this so that you could have a piece of this once in a lifetime event. I'm so proud of this collection, and our friendship, vision and creativity really comes across in the products we created for you guys. Make sure you guys watch the show with me on Friday. It's going to be an epic event and I can't wait. I love you Olivier, congratulations, and I'm sending you all my love!!"

Jenner’s “momager,” Kris Jenner, 63, would sit front row at the event on behalf of her daughter.

On Sunday, the social media maven shared a photo with her mother as the two posed aboard a private jet with rich cherry red accents and polished wood. The mommy-daughter duo donned matching black power suits, dark shades and dual Himalaya Birkin bags, which can command anywhere from $100,000 to $300,000 at auction.

“Business meetings,” the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star captioned the rich photo. She also shared a quick image from her Instagram Story, sporting black workout trousers and a light blue sports bra, exposing her intensely toned midriff.

“Ok my body is really pulling the f--k through these days,” Jenner wrote in the story post.

Earlier this month, the reality star teased her upcoming spread in the iconic Playboy magazine with an NSFW photo – wearing only a cowboy hat – alongside Scott.

"When Houston meets LA..." she captioned the image on social media, referencing both her and Scott's hometowns.

The handle for Playboy also shared a few images from the famous couple's photoshoot for the Fall 2019 Pleasure Issue.