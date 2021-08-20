Expand / Collapse search
Celebrity News
Kylie Jenner expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott: reports

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their first child in February of 2018

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott, according to multiple reports.

Page Six reported the whole Kardashian-Jenner family is "thrilled" to welcome another grandchild into the mix. 

Caitlyn Jenner seemingly hinted at the news during an appearance at The Toy Store in Quincy, Calif., on Thursday. The former Olympian revealed one of her kids has a bun "in the oven."

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

