Kylie Jenner donates $1M to Australia wildfire relief efforts amid social media post backlash

Kylie Jenner is joining the list of stars contributing to the Australia wildfire relief efforts.

Jenner's rep confirmed to Fox News that the cosmetics mogul, 22, has donated $1 million to local firefighting efforts. The news comes after Jenner recently came under scrutiny for non-environmental-friendly behavior on Instagram.

Over the weekend, Jenner shared a message on her Instagram Story drawing attention to the wildfires and its victims.

KIM KARDASHIAN SLAMS CLAIM SHE HASN'T DONATED TO AUSTRALIA WILDFIRE-RELIEF EFFORTS

"Over half a BILLION animals have been killed in Australia," she wrote on the post, accompanied by a picture of a firefighter carrying a koala to safety. "This breaks my heart..."

In a post that shortly followed, the reality star showed off her mink fur-lined Louis Vuitton slides, writing "baby pink toes" over the picture.

Followers were quick to slam Jenner, criticizing what they called out as hypocritical behavior.

KYLIE JENNER DELETES SEXY INSTAGRAM PIC AFTER CULTURAL APPROPRIATION ACCUSATIONS: REPORT

"Kylie Jenner posting about saving the koalas and then posting her real mink fur slippers... make it make sense!?!" said a Twitter user.

"I don’t understand how Kylie Jenner can post about the poor animals dying in the Australian fires and then two snaps later post a picture of her wearing real mink fur shoes," said another user.

A third said simply: "Eat the rich."

However, a source told People magazine that the "post was completely unintentional."

“Kylie stands behind her desire to want to help provide relief towards the devastation the fires have caused," the insider added.

Jenner has yet to officially announce the donation, but her sister Kim Kardashian implied on Twitter that her family had made donations to relief efforts despite not making the information public.

After a social media user said, "Nothing gets me more heated than to see the Kardashians/Jenners talk about climate change/wildfires & not donate even a penny” in a since-deleted tweet, Kardashian, 39, fired back.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything," tweeted Kardashian, offering no additional information on whether she had donated.