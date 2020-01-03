Kylie Jenner deletes sexy Instagram pic after cultural appropriation accusations: report

The new year has just begun and Kylie Jenner has already fallen into a controversy over a racy Instagram snap.

The 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder came under fire late Thursday after allegedly posting and deleting a photo from her Instagram account that shows her donning platinum blonde braids in a Gwen Stefani-inspired look.

The controversial photo - allegedly an outtake from her Paper Magazine 2019 cover shoot - was called out by fans in the comments section of Jenner's Instagram for cultural appropriation, the DailyMail reported.

However, the photo still exists on the reality star's Instagram Story, as well as the account of fashion photographers Luca and Alessandro Morelli, who shot the reality star.

"Happy New Year People! @kyliejenner by @morellibrothers #gwenstefani," the Morelli Brothers captioned the photo on their account.

Jenner oozes sex appeal in the sultry snap, with her tongue slightly sticking out of her mouth as her fingers run through her braids and she sports a tank top covered by a green plaid shirt.

The DailyMail claimed that the 21-year-old received backlash for her hairstyle known as "twist braids," a style commonly used by black women.

One follower called out the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star underneath the Morelli brothers' post, claiming that Jenner shouldn't have remained silent once the photo was called out.

"Kylie posting this and then deleting it immediately because of the hate is just sad," one user wrote.

Another user alleged to have watched Jenner's hasty removal of the photo in real-time.

"I saw it myself. Had notifications on. Clicked on it and saw a few bad comments. Refreshed and it was gone," wrote the user. "I ain't blinddd."

Another commenter claimed Jenner was receiving harsh comments from trolls claiming the braids didn't "look cute" on her and to "stop trying."

The comments section of the Morelli brothers' Instagram was flooded with mixed criticism. Some fans praised the reality star's "sexy" look while others explained why it's particularly offensive.

"She shouldn't have put them twist in and that's just that, she's still beautiful tho," a user commented.

According to the DailyMail, Jenner's look strikes a resemblance to Stefani's getup in Moby's "South Side" music video released in 2000.

Jenner didn't appear to be fazed by the backlash on Thursday. In a series of Instagram photos, Stormi Webster's mom showed off her cleavage in a form-fitting silver sequined dress.

"When the tequila hits," she joked in the caption.