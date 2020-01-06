Kim Kardashian slams claim she hasn't donated to Australia wildfire-relief efforts

Kim Kardashian did not hold back when someone claimed she hadn't donated to relief efforts for Australia's wildfires.

On Sunday, a fan expressed their disappointment in the Kardashian clan.

"Nothing gets me more heated than to see the Kardashians/Jenners talk about climate change/wildfires & not donate even a penny,” the social media user said in a since-deleted Twitter message.

The Twitter user tagged Kardashian, 39, as well as her sisters Kourtney, Khloé, Kylie and Kendall, according to People magazine.

Kardashian clapped back, tweeting, "Nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything,"

The reality star offered no additional details about her donation.

Several celebrities have offered their support to the relief efforts, such as "Walk Me Home" singer Pink.

The singer, 40, shared online that she donated $500,000 to local fire services.

"I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines," she tweeted. "My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz."

Thousands of firefighters continue to battle the blazes that have burned millions of acres in New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia, an area twice the size of Maryland. Nationwide, at least 25 people have been killed and 2,000 homes destroyed by the blazes, while hundreds of millions of animals are believed to have perished.

Fox News' Travis Fedschun contributed to this report