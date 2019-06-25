Kylie Jenner claps back at Alex Rodriguez: 'Umm no i didn’t'

Kylie Jenner shot back at Alex Rodriguez Tuesday after he said in an interview that she spent the Met Gala talking about “how rich she is.”

Rodriguez and Jenner sat at the same table at the May gala. Jenner claimed on Twitter that they were actually talking about a TV show.

“Umm no i didn’t. We only spoke about Game of Thrones,” the reality star and beauty entrepreneur posted.

ALEX RODRIGUEZ SAYS KYLIE JENNER TALKED ABOUT 'HOW RICH SHE IS' AT MET GALA DINNER TABLE

Rodriguez made the comments to Sports Illustrated while describing the celebrities at his Met Gala table. “Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is,” he told the magazine. Jenner was named the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes last March.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Soon after Jenner refuted his statement, Rodriguez wrote a conciliatory post on his own account. “OMG that’s right @KylieJenner!!,” he posted. “It was me talking about you and your makeup line and how much my girls love you. #GOT #respect #alllove”