Kristy Swanson: US women's soccer players should visit White House, leave politics out of it

Actress Kristy Swanson lamented Wednesday the decision by members of the U.S. Women's Soccer team not to visit the White House in protest to President Trump's administration.

The Hollywood conservative, best known for her roles in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," said that the players' visit to Pennsylvania Avenue "should not be about politics at all."

"It should just be, you know, we are Team U.S.A and we won and we are being honored and it should just be that," she told "Fox & Friends."

"You shouldn't have politics on the field and you shouldn't bring it there either. Just go," she continued.

A number of the team's stars, including Megan Rapinoe, have made clear their decision not to visit Trump at the White House after winning the country's fourth Women's World Cup.

Rapinoe's vow that she's "not going to the f**king White House" prompted a response from Trump on Twitter, where he argued in a series of tweets that the team should take home the trophy before making such statements.

In a conversation on Tuesday evening with Anderson Cooper, Rapinoe, who is openly gay, said Trump's message is "excluding people."

Swanson, however, argued that there is a "time and place" for discussions about politics - and that the players were "crossing the line."

"It's just like at the Thanksgiving table when you are with all your different family that have different points of view you don't talk politics," she said.

A celebratory parade will be held on Wednesday to honor the USWNT in New York City, with thousands of fans expected to attend.