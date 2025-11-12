Kristin Cavallari torches Hollywood men, says she’d ‘never date an actor’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kristin Cavallari torched Hollywood men while explaining why she wouldn't date an actor on her podcast.

During an episode of "Let's Be Honest," Cavallari revealed that while "1923" star Brandon Sklenar is her celebrity crush, she actually "would never date an actor."

"He’s so hot, and he’s the type of guy that I want," Cavallari explained. "But I think he’s in a relationship. And he’s an actor, and I would never date an actor."

The "Laguna Beach" alum also pointed to the busy schedules of actors as a reason she's not interested in dating one. "Logistics-wise, the scheduling would be a nightmare," Cavallari told listeners. "And he wouldn’t be able to travel to me all the time."

KRISTIN CAVALLARI’S EX JAY CUTLER ACCUSES HER OF 'BORDERLINE SLANDER' OVER CLAIMS SHE GOT NO MONEY IN DIVORCE

Cavallari called out actors as a whole, saying they're "insecure" and "a bunch of nerds."

"Typically, actors are very insecure, and I think that’s why they become actors, because they’re seeking outside validation," she noted.

"And I think a lot of them can be, like, really cheesy and just a bunch of nerds."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Typically, actors are very insecure, and I think that’s why they become actors, because they’re seeking outside validation. And I think a lot of them can be, like, really cheesy and just a bunch of nerds." — Kristin Cavallari

Cavallari was previously married to former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler. The former couple announced their divorce in 2020.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," Cavallari wrote on social media at the time. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of."

Cutler and the reality TV star share three kids; daughter Saylor and sons Jaxon and Camden.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Cavallari previously took to her podcast to clarify who she has and hasn't dated while going over some recent headlines that had surfaced. An article claiming to have the complete dating history of the "Laguna Beach" star caught her eye — especially two names that she hadn't been romantically connected to.

"I'm just going to give you two of the ones that aren't true just to show you what bulls--- this is because, again, there's not fact-checking… The first one that's not true is Chris Evans," the TV star said.

She added: "I never dated Chris Evans," she insisted. "Ever, ever, ever. Didn’t even go on one date with him. Literally nothing ever happened. And there's been these rumors for years that we dated. Well, we never dated."

Cavallari also clarified she never dated "The Hills" co-star Justin Bobby, explaining the rumored relationship was "all for the show."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP