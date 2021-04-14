Kristin Cavallari returns to 'The Hills' in Season 2 trailer

Kristin Cavallari is returning to MTV.

The reality TV star, 34, appeared in the new trailer for Season 2 of "The Hills: New Beginnings" which dropped on Tuesday.

Cavallari originally appeared on the reality TV series from 2009 to 2010.

She told Us Weekly in April she filmed one episode and there was "no drama, at least not about me."

"I filmed one episode. So what could you really do? But it was so much fun. I had such a great time. It was like no time had passed and I’m really happy that I was able to do it," Cavallari teased.

Also appearing in the second season of the revived show is Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, his ex Kaitlynn Carter, Whitney Port, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Brandon Thomas Lee, Justin Bobby Brescia, Frankie Delgado and Jason Wahler.

"After a year of lockdowns and lost time, the cast of Hollywood’s most iconic friend group is reuniting. This season finds them at a crossroads and their lives tested like never before," MTV wrote in a statement. "While some struggle with the financial strains from the global pandemic and rebuilding businesses, others are navigating through rocky relationships, struggling with addiction as well as their mental and physical health. From a highly-publicized divorce and rekindling former flames to starting new families and surprise pregnancies, all bets are off this season."

In May 2020, Cavallari announced the end of her E! reality TV show "Very Cavallari" after her split from husband Jay Cutler.

"As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with Very Cavallari," the Uncommon James founder wrote on Instagram at the time. "I've absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible. To the fans: I can't thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys."

In April, the designer also confirmed her divorce from Cutler after almost a decade together and three kids: Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4.

"We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of," her statement at the time said. "This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

"The Hills: New Beginnings" premieres on May 12th at 9 p.m. on MTV.