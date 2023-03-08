Kristin Cavallari reveals why she will never use Botox

Kristin Cavallari is learning to embrace aging.

During a skincare related Q&A on her Instagram stories on Tuesday, the "Laguna Beach" star opened up about her decision not use Botox, or engage in any other anti-aging procedures.

"Okay, here's my reasoning: I'm trying to just embrace getting older — I don't want to chase something for the rest of my life," Cavallari explained when asked why she is against getting Botox. "But I also think it makes more sense to work your face muscles out the same way you would your body. Once you freeze those muscles, there's no going back."

"I also heard Botox travels and doesn't just stay in your face. Bottom line: We don't really know the long term effects of this stuff," she added.

When one of her followers expressed her desire to "normalize wrinkles" and spoke up about the pressure to try the cosmetic procedure, the reality star couldn't help but agree. She explained her method to keep her skin smooth is "staying hydrated and using good products."

"My lines don't bother me. You can see them here on my forehead," she wrote alongside a photo of her and her daughter. "I'm extremely animated, so I would lose a lot of my expression if I got Botox. I'm happier at age 36 than I ever have been, and my lines mean I've lived and have experience, which I love."

Along with staying hydrated, "The Hills" star advises her fans to eat as healthy as possible, spend as much time with good friends as they can, laugh as often as possible and to "stop caring so damn much."

While she is against Botox for herself, she did admit to trying a few other procedures, some of which she liked, most of which she did not.

"I did dysport under my eyes one time and I absolutely hated it," she wrote, adding it made her eyes droop down. "This is why I will never do any of that crap. I got convinced to do dysport and I can't even look at photos from that time period. Luckily it was gone within 5 months."

Before she could get comments letting her know dysport is another form of Botox, she added she knew that going into the procedure, but said she tried it because "it's supposed to be ‘healthier’ for you."

The only thing Cavallari has tried and liked is micro-needling, and she says she has "tried a lot." She isn't against using products to look younger, saying she is "open to anything natural" and is "doing a lot of research on stem cells for skincare right now."

Cavallari started her own skincare line, Uncommon Beauty, in 2021. Her initial drop consisted of five products, including a foaming face wash, a water gel-cream moisturizer, a vitamin C eye cream, a mango lip balm and a vitamin C pineapple nectar.

She created the brand to promote minimalistic skincare, with only a few high-quality products.

"Our goal at Uncommon Beauty is to shrink the daily skincare routine, so you can feel really good about what you’re putting on your skin," Cavallari wrote on the brand's website.