Kristin Cavallari celebrates Mother's Day with 3 children as Jay Cutler offers kind words amid divorce

Despite recent divorce drama, Kristin Cavallari is taking time to celebrate Mother's Day with her kiddos.

The reality star shared a photo Sunday on Instagram, picturing herself and her three children -- Camden, 7, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4 -- living it up on the beach.

"Everything made sense once I become a mom to these 3," Cavallari, 33, wrote in the caption. "Being their mom is the greatest gift. Happy Mother’s Day to all of the moms out there."

She added a heart emoji to finish off the caption.

Meanwhile, Cavallari's estranged husband, Jay Cutler, also shared a photo in tribute to the mother of his children.

The picture posted by Cutler, 37, was similar to Cavallari's, depicting the mother and her children on a beach, staring at the water.

"Happy Mother's day to all the moms," the former football pro wrote in the caption. "These 3 little ones picked a good one."

The holiday came shortly after the couple announced plans to divorce.

It's been rumored to be somewhat contentious, but a recent report said they reached a custody agreement.

The custody agreement included instructions for Mother's Day and Father's Day, which stated that the children will spend the majority of the holiday weekend with the respective celebrated parent, People magazine reported.