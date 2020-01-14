Kristin Cavallari reveals major falling out with best friend Kelly Henderson over affair rumors

Kristin Cavallari returned for season 3 of her reality show, “Very Cavallari,” to reveal that she’s had a falling out with her best friend, Kelly Henderson.

During the premiere episode last week, the former “Laguna Beach” star explained that she hadn’t spoken with Henderson for several months after they disagreed on how to handle rumors that she had an affair with Cavallari’s husband, Jay Cutler.

“The biggest change in my personal life is that my best friend Kelly and I haven’t talked in two months,” Cavallari said on the premiere (via People). “We’ve had a major falling out and it’s just been breaking my heart.”

Cavallari made sure to note that she doesn’t believe the rumors, but feels that her friend could have handled the situation better all the same.

“When season 2 was airing, there was a lot of talk on social media about Jay and Kelly having an affair,” she explained. “Not for one second have I ever thought that it was true. It wasn’t the actual accusations of them having an affair that made me upset, it was how Kelly went about it.”

Henderson reportedly continued to talk about Cutler and the rumors on social media, which Cavallari says she was against as it only served to give the rumors oxygen.

“I kept trying to reach out to her and talk to her about it and tell her how I was feeling, and instead of her just owning her side of it and being like, ‘I’m sorry. Oh my god, that was never my intention,’ or whatever, she kept giving me pushback and would get really defensive,” Cavallari said. “And then she literally just stopped responding to me. That, to me, is such a slap in the face. You don’t care? Good to know.”

On the episode, Cutler suggested that she take some time to cool off before calling a meeting with Henderson to sort things out. Speaking on the “Comments By Celebs” podcast, she revealed that, although she’s an executive producer on “Very Cavallari,” she won’t censor her friend’s story.

“Her side should be shown. I want her to speak her piece, she was such a large part of the show too,” she said.

So far, Henderson has not publicly addressed the situation but will reportedly do so in an upcoming episode.