Kristin Cavallari shows off figure in steamy Instagram pic

Kristin Cavallari is soaking up the sun in a steamy new Instagram post.

On Thursday, the former “Laguna Beach” cast member took to Instagram to upload a picture of her in a bikini while showing off her toned abs and plenty of skin.

“Desert reboot,” she simply captioned the image.

The sultry photo received a warm reception from her followers.

“Gorgeous darling 🔥,” one user wrote.

“🔥🔥Always been beautiful,” another user wrote.

“#notfair,” another user simply commented.

This is not the first time Cavallari’s Instagram has gained attention. In September, the star received backlash for an insensitive post regarding 9/11.

The reality TV star faced backlash for the tribute post, which was deemed "super insensitive" and "tone-deaf" because the photo featured the 32-year-old posing on a New York City sidewalk in a plunging black dress.

Also tagged in the photo were multiple fashion designers, including her own brand Uncommon James, plus her makeup artist Robert Sesnek and stylist Owen Gould.

She originally captioned the pic, "NYC for 24hrs. And what a time to be here..always remember" but was quick to change it after all the negative comments.

In a matter of hours, Cavallari took drastic measures. She fired the social media staffer who posted the photo and wrote the caption for her account.