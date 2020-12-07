Kristin Cavallari flaunts bikini bod while poolside in Mexico: 'Suns out buns out'

Kristin Cavallari is soaking up some sun.

The 33-year-old Uncommon James mogul took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of herself poolside while on a getaway in Mexico.

"Suns out buns out," Cavallari captioned the cheeky snapshot, which captured the former "Very Cavallari" star from behind as she struck a pose.

The mom of three donned a bright multi-colored two-piece and sunglasses for the pic.

The reactions to Cavallari's post were mixed: some fans praised the reality star's photo, while others criticized her for being "tone deaf" amid the pandemic as others mom-shamed her for the revealing post.

Earlier on Sunday, the "Laguna Beach" alum shared a picture of herself looking away from the camera as she flashed peace signs.

She wore an all-white outfit – a simple tee and ruffled skirt – for the snapshot.

In addition to sharing posts about her daily life and business, Cavallari occasionally posts photos of her children – Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 5 – whom she shares with her ex Jay Culter.