Kristin Cavallari
Published

Kristin Cavallari flaunts bikini bod while poolside in Mexico: 'Suns out buns out'

The reactions to Cavallari's post were mixed

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for December 7

Kristin Cavallari is soaking up some sun.

The 33-year-old Uncommon James mogul took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of herself poolside while on a getaway in Mexico.

"Suns out buns out," Cavallari captioned the cheeky snapshot, which captured the former "Very Cavallari" star from behind as she struck a pose. 

The mom of three donned a bright multi-colored two-piece and sunglasses for the pic

KRISTIN CAVALLARI MOM-SHAMED FOR POSTING TOPLESS PIC IN THONG BIKINI: ‘APPROPRIATE FOR A MOM OF 3?’

Kristin Cavallari took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of herself poolside while on a getaway in Mexico.

The reactions to Cavallari's post were mixed: some fans praised the reality star's photo, while others criticized her for being "tone deaf" amid the pandemic as others mom-shamed her for the revealing post.

KRISTIN CAVALLARI KISSES COMEDIAN JEFF DYE IN CHICAGO AFTER SPLIT FROM HUSBAND JAY CUTLER

Earlier on Sunday, the "Laguna Beach" alum shared a picture of herself looking away from the camera as she flashed peace signs.

She wore an all-white outfit – a simple tee and ruffled skirt – for the snapshot

Kristin Cavallari's post was met with mixed reactions. 

In addition to sharing posts about her daily life and business, Cavallari occasionally posts photos of her children – Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 5 – whom she shares with her ex Jay Culter.

