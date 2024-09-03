Kristin Cavallari, 37, has the 'best sex' with Mark Estes, 24: It 'gets better as you get older'

Kristin Cavallari is experiencing the "best sex" she's ever had in her life.

The racy confession came to light when Cavallari's boyfriend, Mark Estes, joined her on her "Let's Be Honest" podcast. The couple played a game of "Truth or Drink" with tequila shots and raunchy questions.

The 37-year-old reality star and her 24-year-old boyfriend made their relationship public six months ago.

KRISTIN CAVALLARI LEADS HOLLYWOOD TREND OF OLDER WOMEN DATING YOUNGER MEN, LOOKING FOR 'FREEDOM': EXPERT

Cavallari asked Estes if "mature" women are "better in bed," and the TikTok star replied, "Yeah, you’re the best sex I ever had for sure," which surprised the "Laguna Beach" alum.

"I actually didn’t know that. You’ve never said that to me. We’ve talked about how great our sex is, but you’ve never, like, point-blank said, ‘You’re the best.’ I would have remembered that one," she said.

"Am I the best sex you’ve ever had?" Estes asked.

"Yeah, you are. And I think it’s a lot of things. I think sex for women just gets better as you get older," she explained. "Because I think women, when you’re in your early 20s and stuff, you’re insecure in a lot of ways, you’re worried about your body or what [you] look like. I’ve let all of that go and I think I am more present physically during sex than I’ve ever been. And I’m so wildly attracted to you. And I just think we have really hot sex."

Estes also asked Cavallari if she'd ever faked an orgasm.

"No, I don’t think I’ve faked an orgasm in my entire life," she said. "I don’t need to."

"I don’t either," Estes chimed in.

Cavallari shares three children with her ex-husband, Jay Cutler; Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8. She and Cutler were married for close to seven years, having tied the knot in July 2013, and filing for divorce in April 2020.

Since the divorce, the reality star has been linked to a few famous men, including country singers Chase Rice and Morgan Wallen, debuting her current relationship with Estes in February. Many people were quick to judge the couple because of their age gap, as he is 13 years her junior.

" The age thing was a hangup for me, at first. Now, I don't give a f---. And I'm all in with this guy," she said on her podcast in March. "I don't actually care what anyone else thinks. And I do think my entire career has prepped me for this moment, because when this news came out, it's the first time in my entire life I 100% haven't given a s--- what anybody thinks."

Later in that podcast episode, she expressed how happy she is, saying, "Nothing that anyone could say right now is going to rock it for me."