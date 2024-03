Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Kristin Cavallari is giving the public a piece of her mind after giving away a piece of her heart to her new 24-year-old boyfriend, Mark Estes.

"The age thing was a hangup for me, at first. Now, I don't give a f---," she told listeners on her "Let's Be Honest" podcast. Cavallari has a 13-year age gap with the recent college graduate and social media influencer.

"And I'm all in with this guy," she added.

"I don't actually care what anyone else thinks. And I do think my entire career has prepped me for this moment, because when this news came out, it's the first time in my entire life I 100% haven't given a s--- what anybody thinks," she stated.

Throughout the episode, where she chats with her best friend, Justin Anderson, the "Laguna Beach" star refers to Estes' as ‘Montana,' a nod to his social handle "Montana Boyz," that he shares with two friends.

"I know that I'm happy. I know how Montana really is. I know what this is… My mom is noticing a difference in me. And that's what matters," she emphasized.

"Now to like, really just be standing in this truth, and like knowing how happy I am, nothing that anyone could say right now is going to rock it for me," Cavallari added.

Since making the relationship with Estes public on social media at the end of February, Cavallari, 37, has been subjected to scrutiny. She explained in the episode how she and Estes' originally met through social media.

"I stumble upon this boy group, I guess you could call them, the Montana Boyz," she said with a laugh. "I go, ‘Holy s---’ who are these guys because they're so hot, but specifically this one…I sent it to you [Anderson], and we're both like, ‘This is the hottest guy I’ve ever seen.'"

Cavallari eventually invited the boys to join her podcast, only to learn they were soon moving to her city, Nashville, where she resides with her three children, Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8. She shares them with her ex-husband, former NFL quarterback, Jay Cutler.

When they met in person for the first time, Cavallari says she "did not think anything would ever happen," but things escalated when Estes asked Cavallari to be his Valentine.

Their first date was the day before the holiday, due to Cavallari's previous plans with her kids. The relationship blossomed from there. He even met Cavallari's kids and mother upon picking her up for their first date, something the reality star says is not traditional.

"We were making out in my driveway. I felt like I was in high school," she said of him bringing her home. "Then I walked in to my mom and Jaxon and was like, ‘Hi.’"

"This is the real first guy I'd say they met," Cavallari added, explaining the kids had briefly met a musician she was previously seeing. "My boys were so excited about him… You know what it is? I think more than anything, my kids are really excited for me. My kids really want to see me happy."

Cavallari admits previous relationships, even with older men, haven't been as meaningful as this new one with Estes.

"The right thing has always been, like in the entertainment world, keep everything a little hush-hush. And it's like, for what? Why? I'm f---ing dating someone. This is the first time I've been excited about someone since my divorce, and you know what, ya I'm gonna f---ing own it," she exclaimed.