Kristen Stewart opens up about her sexuality in new interview

Kristen Stewart discussed her sexuality in a candid interview with Harper’s Bazaar U.K. for the magazine's upcoming September issue.

The “Twilight” actress said, “Some people know that they like grilled cheese and they’ll eat it every day for the rest of their lives. I want to try everything. If I have grilled cheese once I’m like, ‘That was cool, what’s next?’”

Stewart, 27, shared with the fashion mag that she has “been deeply in love with everyone" she's dated.

She mused, "Did you think I was faking it? I've always really embraced a duality. And really, truly, believed in it and never felt confused or struggling. I just didn't like getting made fun of."

Stewart has been spotted with model Stella Maxwell, and she was previously linked to Alicia Cargile and had a very public relationship with her "Twilight" co-star Robert Pattinson.

The A-listers' romance came to crashing halt when Stewart was caught having an affair with a then-married director, Rupert Sanders.

