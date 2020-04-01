Kristen Bell says she was told she wasn't 'pretty enough' early in her career

The road to fame wasn't an easy one for Kristen Bell.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Bell, 39, offered a timeline of her career, revealing that in its early days, she was criticized for her looks.

"I would get feedback from an audition: 'Well, you're not pretty enough to play the pretty girl, but you're not quirky enough or weird enough to play the weird girl,'" said Bell of her beginnings in show business.

KRISTEN BELL SAYS HER, DAX SHEPARD'S DECISION TO WAIVE APRIL RENT FOR THEIR TENANTS WAS A 'NO-BRAINER'

Bell said she didn't exactly know what to think of such comments.

"I was like 'OK so does that just mean I can't be an actor? What does that mean?' That's what I was getting feedback on in every single audition."

Luckily, things turned around for the "Good Place" star.

KRISTEN BELL AND DAX SHEPARD ADMIT THEY'RE STRUGGLING WITH QUARANTINE: 'THIS HAS BEEN STRESSFUL'

"I think as I've grown older, those boxes have changed and they've almost gone away," said Bell. "It's this huge gray area now of all these beautiful stories you can tell that have dimensional people that don't have to be one thing."

She attributes the change to a more open-minded film industry.

"It's not the '80s where you have to have the popular girl and then the nerd who gets the guy. It's not that anymore and I'm really grateful for that," Bell said. "It opens up a lot of opportunities for everyone to play and pretend, which is the most fun part."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bell was most recently seen in the finale of "The Good Place" and lent her voice to the film "Frozen II."