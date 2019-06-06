Kris Jenner is running a new Rob Kardashian Instagram account

Rob Kardashian is back on Instagram … in a way.

New content started popping up on his account at the end of May — and on Wednesday, sister Kourtney Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner asked people to follow @RobKardashianOfficial, which prompted many fans to believe he was posting. But that isn’t the case.

The reclusive “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star was banned from the social medium in 2017 after he posted revenge porn of ex-fiancée Blac Chyna. She also took out a restraining order against him, which further prevented him from posting on social media.

ROB KARDASHIAN, BLAC CHYNA SETTLE CHILD SUPPORT BATTLE

Rob is still banned from Instagram, the company confirmed to Page Six on Thursday, so the account has been converted into an official fan account run by Jenner’s company, Jenner Communications. We’re told Instagram verifies certain fan accounts on a “case-by-case basis.”

The account is free to post personal items about Rob’s life, like his daughter Dream Kardashian, though Rob cannot have any firsthand involvement with the profile. We’re told Instagram was “very explicit” in communicating the rules to Jenner Communications.

ROB KARDASHIAN MAKES RARE APPEARANCE WITH DAUGHTER DREAM

Dream currently appears in two posts on the account, otherwise, it’s mainly promotions for Rob’s former sock line Arthur George, which he sold to Jenner after he could no longer afford to have a stake in it.

“When the business was struggling, my mother infused it with capital to keep it afloat and from her infusion gained a 50% share in the company,” Rob wrote in legal documents in 2018.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Should Instagram find Rob starts to get involved with the account, the company would take measures to remediate it and remove it from the platform.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.