Kourtney Kardashian sizzles in lime-green bikini in pics from tropical getaway

Kourtney Kardashian is not shy when it comes to showing off her bikini body.

The former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, 41, posted on Friday several photos of herself gallivanting on a tropical island with pals.

In the series of pics, Kardashian is sporting a tiny neon green bikini as she poses with her friend Harry Hudson, dives into the ocean with her younger sister Kim Kardashian, and floats in the ice-blue water with pal Fai Khadra.

Kardashian's impressive bikini bod received a ton of praise in the comments. The 41-year-old was told she looks "amazing" by several fans, while one person wrote, "Loving this vibe so much."

KHLOE KARDASHIAN SLAMMED BY FANS FOR SAYING ANNUAL CHRISTMAS EVE PARTY MIGHT HAPPEN AMID PANDEMIC

In one photo, Kardashian can be seen goofing off as she sticks out her tongue in a bikini, showing ample cleavage. She revealed that the pic was actually taken from her oldest child, Mason, 7, whom she shares with her ex Scott Disick.

One fan said the TV star has "the best body," while another joked that Kardashian's Instagram feed "is literally popping off lately."

KHLOE KARDASHIAN RESPONDS TO BACKLASH OVER KIM KARDASHIAN'S BIRTHDAY PARTY: ‘I GET IT’

"You're looking better than ever, the positive vibes, your happiness, wow what a queen," the fan wrote.

It certainly isn't the first time Kardashian has posted steamy swimsuit pictures online. In fact, the photos she posted Friday appear to be from Kim Kardashian's lavish 40th birthday party in the tropics.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kim confirmed last month she flew several of her family members and closest friends to an undisclosed island to celebrate. At the time, the family was hit with backlash after photos showed the large party in close proximity as the coronavirus pandemic continues to surge across the globe.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The family continued to post pics despite the backlash. And at one point in late October, the mother of three called Kim's birthday trip the "best week of my life."