Kim Kardashian fans demand to know if she voted for Kanye West in 2020 presidential election

Kim Kardashian fans are demanding to find out whether she voted for President Trump, former Vice President Joe Biden or her husband, Kanye West, in the 2020 presidential election.

Although the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star has voiced support for the Yeezy founder, she hasn’t outright endorsed him or revealed to fans if she voted for her husband.

On Nov. 3, Kardashian, 40, posted a selfie of herself in a red shirt holding an “I voted” sticker.

“I VOTED!!!! Did u???” she wrote.

The SKIMS founder added: “If you are in line when the hours of operation close at the polls, they are required to stay open and allow you to vote, so do not get out of line.”

She later deleted the color photo and swapped it with a black-and-white image after fans assumed her red shirt indicated she voted for Trump, 74.

“The fact that you posted the same pic with color earlier and your top is the color red giving your followers the hint that you are in fact voting red is just such a let a down and to be quite honest it’s irresponsible knowing the climate that we are in rn,” one fan said.

“Who did you vote for Kimberly?” one fan outwardly questioned.

Another demanded: “for who kimberly.”

“Did you vote for Kanye,” one fan asked.

Another said, “I hope you didn’t waste your vote on your husband.”

“I dont think she's that dumb... but let's hope she voted for the right candidate #BlueWave2020 #BidenHarris,” one person tweeted.

Another said, “Wondering if you wasted your vote on your husband when lives are at stake and this isn’t a game.”

Other fans theorized Kardashian voted for Biden, 77.

The SKIMS founder retweeted Kamala Harris’ voting message, per Entertainment Tonight, although it’s since been deleted.

One fan also posted a screenshot of Kardashian liking a tweet from rapper Kid Cudi that said, “Vote for Biden if you a real one.”

The KKW Beauty founder no longer has the tweet favorited.

Kardashian still has yet to reveal if she voted for West, 43, who voted for himself on Tuesday.