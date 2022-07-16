Kodak Black arrested on drug trafficking, possession charges in Florida

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kodak Black was arrested on drug possession and trafficking charges in Florida on Friday.

The rapper, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was booked Friday into jail in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he awaits a bond hearing.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a release that troopers pulled Black over because he was driving a purple SUV with window tints that appeared darker than the legal limit.

They detected a marijuana smell and then searched the SUV and found a small clear bag with 31 white tablets and almost $75,000 in cash. The tablets were later identified as oxycodone.

Black’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, took to Twitter on Friday and said they plan to "resolve the matter quickly" once Black is out on bond.

"Never Judge a case based on an arrest," he wrote. "There are always additional facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case. We will get him a bond today and move forward with resolving the matter quickly."

In January 2020, then-President Donald Trump granted Black clemency on a three-year federal prison sentence the rapper received for falsifying documents used to buy weapons. At the time his sentence was commuted, Black had served about half of the time.

Black has scheduled performances coming up, including an appearance at the 2022 Rolling Loud Festival in Miami. His performance day is July 24.

Black has sold more than 30 million singles and has had several massive hits including his most recent "Super Gremlin," which peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 this year and a remix was released earlier this year by DJ David Guetta.

Other smash hits by Black include "Zeze," "No Flockin’" and "Roll in Peace."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.