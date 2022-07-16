Expand / Collapse search
Kodak Black arrested on drug trafficking, possession charges in Florida

In 2020, then-President Donald Trump granted Kodak Black clemency on a three-year federal prison charge

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Kodak Black was arrested on drug possession and trafficking charges in Florida on Friday.

The rapper, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was booked Friday into jail in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he awaits a bond hearing.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a release that troopers pulled Black over because he was driving a purple SUV with window tints that appeared darker than the legal limit.

Kodak Black was arrested in Florida on Friday on drug possesion and trafficking charges.

Kodak Black was arrested in Florida on Friday on drug possesion and trafficking charges. (Photo by Jordan Strauss)

They detected a marijuana smell and then searched the SUV and found a small clear bag with 31 white tablets and almost $75,000 in cash. The tablets were later identified as oxycodone.

RAPPER KODAK BLACK PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO WEAPONS CHARGES

Black’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, took to Twitter on Friday and said they plan to "resolve the matter quickly" once Black is out on bond.

"Never Judge a case based on an arrest," he wrote. "There are always additional facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case. We will get him a bond today and move forward with resolving the matter quickly."

Black was granted clemency in 2020 by the then-President Donald Trump for a three-year federal prison sentence.

Black was granted clemency in 2020 by the then-President Donald Trump for a three-year federal prison sentence. (Matthew Christian)

In January 2020, then-President Donald Trump granted Black clemency on a three-year federal prison sentence the rapper received for falsifying documents used to buy weapons. At the time his sentence was commuted, Black had served about half of the time.

Black has scheduled performances coming up, including an appearance at the 2022 Rolling Loud Festival in Miami. His performance day is July 24.

Black is scheduled to perform at Rolling Loud in Miami next week.

Black is scheduled to perform at Rolling Loud in Miami next week. (Photo by Timothy Norris)

Black has sold more than 30 million singles and has had several massive hits including his most recent "Super Gremlin," which peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 this year and a remix was released earlier this year by DJ David Guetta.

Other smash hits by Black include "Zeze," "No Flockin’" and "Roll in Peace."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

