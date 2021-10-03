James Bond actor Daniel Craig to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next to fellow 007 star

As the world prepares to see Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond in "No Time To Die," it’s been announced that the actor will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame alongside a fellow 007 actor.

On Oct. 6, two days ahead of the release of "No Time To Die" following months of delays brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, Craig will be honored as the 2,704th celebrity to get a star on the Walk of Fame. What’s more, he’ll have some prime real estate for Bond fans. His star will be located right next to Roger Moore’s.

Moore played James Bond in seven movies from 1973 to 1985.

As if that weren't enough of a wink to fans of the Bond franchise, Anna Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame, noted in a press release that the stars are appropriately located at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard. Fans who want to see the two spy titans’ stars should have no difficulty remembering that.

"Daniel Craig is a British cultural icon as is James Bond, the man he has portrayed in five 007 films," Martinez said.

At the ceremony in his honor, Craig will be joined by Nicole Mihalka, chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, and "No Time To Die" producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. His co-star, Rami Malek, will also be there to honor him.

Craig is perhaps best known for being the man to succeed Pierce Brosnan as James Bond in the 2006 film "Casino Royale." Since then, he’s gone on to star in "Quantum Solace," "Skyfall" and "Spectre." The actor’s body of work also includes films like "Knives Out," "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," "Munich," "Logan Lucky", "Enduring Love," Infamous" and many more.

He’ll officially close out his run as the famous spy character with "No Time To Die." Meanwhile, Broccoli previously said in an interview with BBC Radio 4’s "Today" that the search for Craig’s replacement will not begin until at least 2022, with no clear front runner emerging at the moment outside of fan speculation.