Daniel Craig opens up about iconic last performance as James Bond: 'It's time to finish'

Daniel Craig is opening up about his final performance as James Bond in " No Time To Die. "

Craig, 53, appeared on "Good Morning America" on Tuesday morning where he discussed the big happenings in his life as of late: playing the iconic British spy one last time, getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and becoming an honorary commander in the Royal Navy.

Craig said it'll take over a decade for him to come to terms with his involvement in five Bond films and a number of video games since 2006’s "Casino Royale." His tenure has also included "Quantum of Solace," "Skyfall" and "Spectre."

"I think it will take me 15 years to unpick all of this. It's so crazy. Getting a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, that's so surreal to me from where I come from in life. So, yeah I'm kind of just taking it all in," Craig shared.

The actor also discussed his last outing as Bond as "very emotional."

"To think back for a second of what was achieved and what these movies have meant to so many people it's such a big deal. But it's time to finish. It's done," he said.

Although he's departing the franchise, Craig remained humble when talking about just what has made it such a massive success over the years. He called his co-star Rami Malek a "lovely man" and described Lashana Lynch's acting chops in the upcoming film as "amazing."

"The type of acting we get involved with in these films is always such a high standard," Craig said.

Although for Craig, there is one thing that makes him cringe when it comes to playing Bond: watching himself in the role.

"Oh just horrible," Craig said with a laugh when asked what it was like to watch "No Time to Die" for the first time. "I'm literally watching myself going, ‘Why is he standing like that?’"

On Wednesday, Craig will be honored as the 2,704th celebrity to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. What’s more, his star will be located right next to Roger Moore’s.

Craig also touched on becoming an honorary member of the Royal Navy with the "GMA" hosts. "I think I can probably get listed now," he said.

Before his appearance wrapped, Craig was also asked to quickly reveal what some of his favorite things from the James Bond franchise have been over the years. He said his favorite car was the DB5, his favorite stunt sequence took place in "Casino Royale," and he dished on his favorite filming location.

"Paranal, in the Atacama desert in Chile," Craig said, calling it "one of the most incredible places I've ever been in my life."