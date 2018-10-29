KISS reveals 2019 'End of the Road' farewell tour dates in North America

Don’t “kiss” these rockers goodbye quite just yet.

KISS is slated to kick off its “End of the Road” tour next year – and on Monday, a Live Nation news release revealed the first North American concert dates.

The group – which currently consists of members Gene Simmons, Eric Singer, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer – acknowledged the band didn't create its legacy all by itself.

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years,” KISS said in a statement.

The band added, “This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in... Unapologetic and Unstoppable.”

Fans will be able to check out 44 different dates that run from Jan. 31 in Vancouver, Canada, to April 13 in Birmingham, Ala.

Live Nation said Kiss Army fan club members and Citi cardholders can take part in 10 a.m. local time presales on Wednesday. General ticket sales will take place on Friday at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com, according to the events company.

“One thing for sure is that this is the last tour," Stanley told Billboard. "What goes beyond that is really hard to say. The tour may go three years, but once we play your city, it is done. That is our big thank you.”