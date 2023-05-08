King Charles, Queen Camilla celebrate coronation with surprise appearance on ‘American Idol’

Viewers of "American Idol" were treated to a regal surprise Sunday evening in the form of two newly crowned royals while watching the latest live episode of the long-running competition show.

Phoning in from across the pond and broadcasted on a big screen were judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, taking a night off from critiquing performances to give ones of their own. Both Perry and Richie were tapped to perform at King Charles' coronation concert.

"What a party. What a party," Richie told host Ryan Seacrest, back in Los Angeles. "It was unbelievable."

"It was incredible, and we're here for the coronation concert at Windsor Castle," Perry added.

"Now we're trying to figure out what can we do to bring some – something different to the show," Richie explained, signaling to Perry to make way for royalty. "I have a surprise," he said.

"Oh goodness," Perry remarked, as the newly crowned King Charles III and Queen Camilla entered the room.

"Are you planning to do this all night long," the king joked, referencing Richie's hit song. "I just wanted to check how much, how long you’ll be using this room for," he added with a chuckle.

"We have to give the room up right away," Richie told the "American Idol" audience, panicking. "Thank you so much for coming," Richie told the king and queen.

"Thank you so much for your brilliant performance. And Katy as well, it really was," King Charles told the performers.

During Richie's set, he played several of his biggest hits, including "All Night Long," which really got the royal family grooving. Perry played many of her top-rated numbers, including "Firework."

"Are we making too much noise," Perry asked.

"Not your fault," Queen Camilla reassured her, as the two women shared a gleeful laugh.

Pivoting the conversation, Richie inquired about a party taking place.

"Oh, you've heard about that," King Charles quipped. "Better take you to the party, but you're busy with all these other things."

"As soon as we finish," Richie began, "We're coming to the party," the judges said in unison.

"Well you deserve it, bless you," the king told them, before walking away with his wife.

After the conclusion of the concert, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a look at the event on their Twitter account.

The Prince and Princess of Wales could be seen walking towards the festivities with their three children, and Prince William was heard giving a snippet of his speech dedicated to King Charles.